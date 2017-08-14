Grizzly Bear Debut "Mourning Sound" Music Video

(Image credit: Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

New York band Grizzly Bear seem to be moving in an almost prog-like direction, judging from the first few tracks we've heard off of their upcoming album (and first in five years,) Painted Ruins.

Today, the band has released the appropriately boundary-pushing music video for "Mourning Sound," one of its singles. The new video was directed by Beatrice Pegard and stars French actor Clémence Poésy, of Harry Potter fame. You can watch it below.

You can preorder Painted Ruins, which will be released August 18 via RCA,here. For more on Grizzly Bear, follow along on Facebook.