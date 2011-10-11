Grouplove Video Gallery

ALBUMNever Trust a Happy Song (Canvasback/Atlantic)

SOUND After meeting at an artist residency on the Greek island of Crete, the members of Grouplove, who hailed from New York, L.A. and London, were so inspired that they all moved to Los Angeles to pursue their musical collaboration. Their resulting debut full-length boasts an eclectic indie sound full of tasty harmonies and powerful anthems.

KEY TRACK “Itchin on a Photograph”

Watch the video for “Itchin on a Photograph”:

Watch the video for “Colours”:

Watch the video for "Tongue Tied":

Watch the video for "Lovely Cup":

Photo by Autumn de Wilde