Guitarist Chris Bolint Releases Debut Album, 'Embers Alive'

Instrumental hard rock guitarist Chris Bolint, 29, has released a new instrumental album, Embers Alive.

The Indiana-based Bolint, who's also a classically training cellist, draws his inspiration primarily from classic rock and classical music.

Bolint, a Berklee College of Music grad, wrote most of the music on the album and recorded it over the course of two and a half years with a small group of musicians.

He recently performed live on Chicago's WGN Radio, competed in the Guitar Gods Festival Competition and is now playing shows around Chicago as he plans a 2016 U.S tour.

Embers Alive is available through iTunes.

For more about Bolint, visit chrisbolint.com and follow him on Facebook.