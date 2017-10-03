Guitarists Mourn Tom Petty

(Image credit: Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images)

It's hard to find an artist who was more universally admired than Tom Petty.

Though some may have sold more records than him, or won more Grammys perhaps, his pitch-perfect songwriting, tireless work ethic and fearlessness in standing up to the music industry on behalf of both listeners and artists made him a uniquely beloved figure.

His death on Monday night at the age of 66—after suffering cardiac arrest in his Malibu home on Sunday night—brought forth a remarkable wave of tributes from guitarists and musicians across the musicial spectrum.

Below, you can read some of the many tributes to Petty, without question one of the greatest American songwriters of all time.

Bob Dylan—Petty's bandmate in the Traveling Wilburys, and an artist for whom Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers opened for in the mid-Eighties—shared a statement with Rolling Stone, saying “It’s shocking, crushing news.” “I thought the world of Tom," Dylan continued. "He was great performer, full of the light, a friend, and I’ll never forget him.”

God bless Tom Petty peace and love to his family I'm sure going to miss you Tom pic.twitter.com/CktFyhBdxT

— #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) October 2, 2017

Shocked and so sad at the passing of Tom Petty. RIP. Bri

— Dr. Brian May (@DrBrianMay) October 3, 2017

RIP #TomPettypic.twitter.com/Dhw7bFLXeC

— Alice Cooper (@RealAliceCooper) October 3, 2017

I loved Tom Petty and I covered his songs because I wanted know what it felt like to fly.

“you belong somewhere you feel free.”

— John Mayer (@JohnMayer) October 2, 2017

Wow. Another legend departs. You belong among the wildflowers Tom. Thank you for the music.

— Aaron Dessner (@aaron_dessner) October 2, 2017