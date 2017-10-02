Tom Petty Dead at 66

(Image credit: Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

Tom Petty has died at the age of 66 after being found in full cardiac arrest at his Malibu home Sunday night. The singer was rushed to UCLA Medical Center, but could not be revived.

His death was confirmed—after hours of conflicting reports regarding his passing—by Tony Dimitriades, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers' longtime manager.

"He died peacefully at 8:40pm PT surrounded by family, his bandmates and friends," Dimitriades said in a statement, posted on the band's Facebook page.

Petty—the frontman of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers and author of rock classics like "American Girl," "Breakdown" and "Free Fallin'," had been on a 40th anniversary tour with the Heartbreakers as recently as last week.