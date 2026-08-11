Fans call for Wings guitarist Henry McCullough to be honored with hometown statue: “He deserves to be recognized for the very unique person he was”

Fans have called for late Wings guitarist Henry McCullough to be honored with a statue in his hometown.

McCullough, who passed away in 2016 at the age of 72, had a decorated career as a solo and session musician. He featured on two albums with Paul McCartney’s band, and toured with the likes of Pink Floyd and Jimi Hendrix.

He also racked up credits with Spooky Teeth, Sweeney’s Men, and Joe Cocker’s Grease Band, becoming the only man from Ireland to perform at the Woodstock Festival in 1969.

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Many would argue his finest hour was his guitar solo on the McCartney classic, My Love. What made it even more impressive was the fact it was a one-take wonder.

His glittering career and profound legacy has prompted calls for local officials to install a permanent memorial in McCullough’s honor in his hometown of Portstewart, County Londonderry.

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“A statue would mean a lot… he deserves to be recognized for the very unique person that he was,” McCullough's wife Josie told the BBC.

“It would be wonderful to have something to mark all of that,” she added. “We all know Henry was very humble, I think that came from his upbringing. He never forgot his roots. It made him what he was. It is very important to have something in Portstewart.”

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Motions have already been made to make the memorial a reality. As per the BBC, Wes Gilmore, a local musician and McCullough fan, is hoping to open talks with Northern Ireland’s Arts Council to get the ball rolling.

“I am hopeful something will happen,” Gilmore said. “I grew up loving his way of playing.”