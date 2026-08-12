Is this the future of the S-style market? LsL Instruments shares first new model since Fender cease-and-desist – and it could be a sign of things to come

LsL Instruments has unveiled its first new electric guitar since it received a cease-and-desist from Fender, and it could show what the future of the S-style market might look like.

The newly refined Saticoy 24 is an updated take on the existing Saticoy model, introducing some overhauled design finishes in a deliberate attempt to distance itself from the classic S-style.

The family-owned guitar maker was the first to publicly confirm it had been targeted by Fender’s legal campaign to protect the Stratocaster, receiving demands to halt production of its Saticoy model.

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Fender believed the Saticoy to be a Stratocaster copy that fell foul of an EU copyright ruling it scored in German courts earlier this year. LsL Instruments was one of many guitar companies to be hit by a cease-and-desist. PRS and Yamaha were also in Fender’s crosshairs.

(Image credit: LsL Instruments)

The Big F’s actions have attracted considerable scrutiny, but Fender has always maintained it wants to find collaborative ways to allow its rivals to continue making the disputed instruments.

Fender’s lawyers made clear these firms can continue making these guitars provided they “change the design… so they do not look like more or less exact copies of the Stratocaster”. In these instances, these guitars “would only require relatively minor design changes”.

“Fender fully supports innovation and competition across the guitar industry, including such guitars with two horns and/or double cutaways,” a statement previously obtained by Guitar World stated.

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The Saticoy 24, therefore, could potentially offer a glimpse into what this market might look like, especially for firms willing to experiment with the recipe.

LsL Instruments had no contact with Fender during the development of this new model. Nevertheless, it is a proactive step that has been undertaken with the hope of ensuring the S-style Saticoy 24 remains kosher and available in the EU.

(Image credit: LsL Instruments)

As such, it could be a strong indicator of the steps that boutique brands can take in order to mitigate the impact of Fender’s legal campaign.

To distinguish it further from the Strat, LsL Instruments has gone big on the re-shaping. Changes include opting for an overall smaller body, with a flatter top, extended and deepened belly contour, and a radical hand contour near the upper frets.

The pickguard – which has been speculated to be a key factor in Fender’s dispute – is also a bit more radical, with a pointed lower horn. The cutaways themselves are slightly more narrow, and more stooped, than regular Saticoys.

There are also 24 frets, which could be another key differential between the Stratocaster and guitars that Fender deem to be infringing on its copyright.

(Image credit: LsL Instruments)

It’s been launched in an exotic camphor burl top, but LsL Instruments has said vintage-inspired versions with classic colorways, specs, and pickup configurations are on the way.

It remains to be seen if enough has been done to stave off Fender’s legal team. The Yamaha Pacifica and PRS Silver Sky are arguably both equally experimental with the source material, yet both have been hit with cease-and-desists.

Nevertheless, it could be a sign of how S-styles could be destined to develop over time the longer this protracted legal battle draws out.

Head over to LsL Instruments to find out more.

The ongoing legal dispute shows no sign of slowing down. Recently, Fender sued Harley Benton owner Thomann after the retailer initiated legal proceedings against Fender.