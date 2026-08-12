Guitar Center names its best-selling electric guitar strings – and there’s a surprise silver medallist

Guitar Center has revealed its five best-selling electric guitar string sets. The winner might not be overly surprising, but there are certainly a few twists in the rankings.

The guitar store chain has over 300 stores across the US and a bustling online business. As such, it’s crunched the numbers to reveal which string sets players are going for.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, all five sets are a 10-46 gauge. The outright winner is Ernie Ball’s Regular Slinky set, which Guitar Center believes is “as close to an ‘industry standard’ as electric guitar strings can get.”

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The list of high-profile endorsers on the packet might help their appeal. Despite stiff competition, Ernie Ball remains top dog.

The GHS GBL Boomers Light set is a somewhat surprising silver medallist. Guitar Center believes their “bright, snappy tone” and “pronounced attack” have won the hearts of enough players to see D’Addario settle for the last podium place.

Interestingly, though, it’s the premium NYXL light set, rather than its more budget-friendly EXL pack, that makes the cut. The nickel-plated, high-carbon steel strings feature a hexagonal steel core that improves durability.

(Image credit: Ernie Ball)

DR Strings PHR10 Pure Blues Medium set and the Elixir NANOWEB Light pack settle for fourth and fifth place. The DR strings are described as having an old-school round steel core that produces a warm, punchy tone, resulting in a “uniquely distinctive sound.” It makes them something of a wildcard in the lot.

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That makes the Elixirs the only coated string set in the top five. Elixir’s NANOWEB tech coats the entirety of each string, including the grooves and gaps between windings, to act as a shield from gunk and grime.

On paper, that means each string will last much longer, meaning fewer restrings. Notably, the coating is designed to be as thin as possible, so they still have the texture and feel of regular strings.

(Image credit: Future / Neil Godwin)

“Strings are an essential accessory – not quite as exciting as amps, pedals and guitars themselves – but they don’t have to be an afterthought,” says Guitar Center.

“If you’ve been thinking about changing allegiances, or are just curious about what other players are using, these are the perennial best-sellers, evidenced by the actual sales data as well as the high number of favorable ratings and reviews.”

In related news, the Guitar Center CEO recently gave his theory on why Stairway to Heaven was banned in guitar stores, and explained why its new in-house brand won’t be making copyist axes.