“Dave Navarro speaks so romantically when he’s talking about playing guitar – it definitely gave me some inspiration”: Crawlers’ Amy Woodall talks EBows, PA disasters – and what they took from that ill-fated Jane’s Addiction support slot

Features
By
published

The British guitarist reveals the pedals she needs to generate her band’s alt-grunge sound, and how they’re finding their way out of a “rough year”...

Amy Woodall of Crawlers
(Image credit: Jessica Meade)

On August 9, 2024, the reunited Jane’s Addiction set forth on a 23-date trek across the States with fellow alt-icons, Love and Rockets. Crawlers, an alt-meets-soft-grunge act out of Liverpool, UK, handled the opening duties.

Before the road trip was halted on September 13, it had been a banner year for Crawlers – who, after dropping their debut, The Mess We Seem to Make, had tours with TikTok darlings Mother Mother. They were expecting to round out the year in style.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.