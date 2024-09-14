Jane’s Addiction end show early after Perry Farrell punches Dave Navarro mid-solo, forcing guitar tech to intervene

By
published

Fan footage shows Farrell verbally then physically attacking his bandmates, casting the reunited alt-rock band’s future in doubt

Jane's Addiction Boston 9-13-2024 Perry Farrell Flips Out - YouTube
Watch On

The newly reformed Jane’s Addiction were forced to end a show in Boston, MA, early last night after singer Perry Farrell threw a punch at returning guitarist Dave Navarro, before being restrained by the band’s crew.

