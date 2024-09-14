Jane’s Addiction end show early after Perry Farrell punches Dave Navarro mid-solo, forcing guitar tech to intervene

Janeâ€™s Addiction Boston 9-13-2024 Perry Farrell Flips Out - YouTube Watch On

The newly reformed Jane’s Addiction were forced to end a show in Boston, MA, early last night after singer Perry Farrell threw a punch at returning guitarist Dave Navarro, before being restrained by the band’s crew.

The incident took place during Ocean Size, the 11th song on the band’s setlist, which would normally be followed by three more tracks, but Farrell’s behavior made it clear the band would not be making it through the full set that evening.

Fan footage shows Farrell yelling “fuck these motherfuckers” midway through Navarro’s closing solo, following up with verbal attacks on individual band members. As the solo comes to a close, the singer can be seen mouthing “fuck you” to Navarro before landing a punch on his chest.

Navarro’s guitar tech, Dan Cleary, moved quickly to restrain Farrell. A struggle ensued and the rest of the band’s crew escorted the frontman offstage.

As boos began to ripple through the crowd, drummer Stephen Perkins and bassist Eric Avery joined Navarro to give their thanks to the audience. Perkins, who was celebrating his birthday that night, shared an embrace with Navarro before departing the stage.

Posting on Instagram after the show, Cleary shared a photo of the venue accompanied by the caption, “The calm AFTER the storm. Thank you Boston. Sorry Boston.”

The circumstances surrounding Farrell’s outburst are unclear, and band members have yet to comment on the incident.

Two shows prior, the singer apologized to a crowd at Pier 17 NYC for vocal problems he was experiencing that night.

Perry Farrell tells Boston to F themselves at show then punches Dave Navarro LIVE from row 2

The fracas has cast uncertainty over the future of the band, who released their first new single with their original lineup in 34 years in July, and have another new song due out on September 18. The group are currently touring the US with Dave Navarro for the first time since his battle with Long Covid.

Jane’s Addiction had a history of onstage scuffles during their original tenure. Navarro once gave away all his Ibanez guitars to get back at Farrell after a physical altercation at a Lollapalooza show in 1991.

Still, this latest incident will come as a shock to the band. Earlier this year, Navarro told Guitar World, “We’ve broken up like 30 times, so I’ve learned my lesson to be excited about where we’re at. It feels the best it felt in maybe ever.

“The inner turmoil added to the angst and the ferocity onstage. That doesn’t exist anymore, so we’ve moved into this new realm of exploration in sound, which is much more healing.”

Bassist Eric Avery, however, has remained more cautious about the future, telling GW, “I still don’t know if we’re a band that you ever assume will be here a year from now. That being said, yeah… there is a revitalization and a reconnection. Let’s hope it lasts.””