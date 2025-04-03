“The Charvel is something Mike had at the house. The idea was to be able to cover pads, synth sounds and faux acoustic sounds”: From Raphael Saadiq to Mk.gee, Andrew Aged is on a quest for guitar reinvention – one guitar mod and off-kilter pedal at a time

Features
By ( Total Guitar, Guitarist ) published

After honing his craft studying jazz and improvisation, cutting his teeth sessioning for names like Robin Thicke and FKA Twigs, and creating alternative R&B with his brother under the moniker Inc. No World, Aged is currently making waves as Mk.gee's go-to guitarist – and is now more than ready to step out on his own

Andrew Aged playing a modded Charvel guitar on stage, with a microphone stand in front of him
(Image credit: Andrew Aged)

One fine morning, Team GW spotted a mysteriously-spec’d Charvel on SNL, which, for guitar aficionados like us, scratched an itch – and led us to track down the player wielding this left-field guitar while accompanying one of the most talked-about guitar acts of 2024: Mk.gee.

Lo and behold, our search engine rabbit holes led us to Andrew Aged, who, in his own words, describes his role within the Michael Gordon a.k.a. Mk.gee universe as “co-soldier on a mission – a friend and a brother.”

However, his appearance on SNL and work with Mk.gee are far from his maiden voyage. Aged cut his teeth touring and sessioning with Raphael Saadiq and FKA Twigs, to name a mere few – while, together with his brother Daniel, under the moniker Inc. No World, the guitarist/producer crafts slow-burn alternative R&B, encapsulated in 2013’s 4AD-backed no world and its follow-up, As Light As Light.

“This project is an outflow of something we had been doing since our early teens,” Aged explains. “We were always playing together, recording, and finding new sounds. I think we got to a point where we felt like a clear sound and vision was starting to happen.

“At the time, I think we felt like we were in two worlds and wanted to bridge them – or have them play against each other sonically and culturally. It was probably influenced by our session work and also reactionary to it at the same time. And yes, there will be more. In the works now.”

Mk.gee: ROCKMAN (Live) - SNL - YouTube Mk.gee: ROCKMAN (Live) - SNL - YouTube
Watch On

Can you take us back to the moment you first picked up the guitar?

“My first guitar was a Harmony of some sort – Strat style – when I was about 11. I was doing sports at the time, not very well though. I saw a guitar store across from the baseball field and felt drawn to it.

“My main inspiration early on was the local guys I saw playing in my hometown of Monterey [California]. From there it was first grunge, Nirvana-type stuff, until I really found gospel/R&B and then that was it for me.”

How did your studies in jazz and improvisation at the University of Southern California build the foundation for your current playing style?

“I would say – thinking in terms of melody, approaching music as language and ideas, phrases, and dialog, and certain harmonic structures that come from that world – appeal to me.”

The Sonic Experiment - YouTube The Sonic Experiment - YouTube
Watch On

One of your tutors and mentors was the late Joe Diorio [the jazz guitarist who performed with Sonny Stitt, Stan Getz, and Pat Metheny, to name a few]. Was there any particular advice he gave you that you still cherish or implement to this day?

“He didn’t say much. We would just sit down and play, but his approach and character definitely left a mark. He was all about breaking habits and patterns – and encouraging me instead to think in terms of musical gestures and raw ideas rather than things I had worked out. To take risks. He was a legend. You could feel the history when he played. It had weight to it.”

You’ve gained ample experience in the session world – playing with artists like Robin Thicke and Raphael Saadiq, among others. What would you say has been the most impactful experience thus far?

“I think being around the influence of gospel players that carry an anointing. Going to a few gospel sheds back then definitely impacted and humbled me. And just being in studio environments on that level.”

With Inc. No World, you primarily recorded using your Fender Strat. However, in your recent work with Mk.gee, you’re seen wielding a heavily modded Charvel. What inspired the change?

“I was mostly playing Strats and Telecasters of some sort. But Mike had the Charvel before our tour and we modded it a bit and I used it for that tour and kept playing it. It’s now home base for me. I’m still very into the Supertele/Superstrat feel and am building a custom one now.”

a modified Charvel electric guitar

(Image credit: Andrew Aged)

“The Charvel is something Mike had at the house. It came with some mods and we added some things. The idea was to be able to cover pads, synth sounds, and some faux acoustic sounds.

“Three single coil pickups, piezo pickup, G-bender, and GK-2A for synth setup. It’s the piezo coupled with the synth sound that I use a lot, and the G-bender which gives a pedal steel-like sound. The main thing is that I have three signals being blended together.”

What’s the extent of your involvement with Mk.gee’s music?

“Well, as far as I see it, it's Mike's world that he’s building and I’m grateful to serve and build with him. It’s iron sharpening iron, and he’s caused me to dream and fight in a new way. I guess practically it’s being a collaborator in whatever way is needed.

“We write pretty quickly. Mostly, we just play and songs emerge. I think the main thing is playing like it means something. Especially live. Nothing is taken for granted. We go out with a prayer like it’s war.

Inc. No World Live at XOYO - YouTube Inc. No World Live at XOYO - YouTube
Watch On

“Tonally, there are a few roles, Synth/pads, acoustics to arena rock-like sounds at times – all DI. In a lot of ways, it was a bit of trolling the whole thing of what a live show is supposed to be. It was ambitious – doing the power trio with the two guitars and DJ. The way we approach it, it’s a bit of theater. It’s really the attitude that makes it work.”

Can you reveal some of the pedals you’re using on the road with Mk.gee that are integral to the overall sound?

“Right now, I’m setting up a rack-type setup – but during the last run, there was: Chase Bliss Mood, and the Benson Portastudio prototype is my main fuzz/gain. MXNLHLT 424 – I use this as a super bright EQ/limiter, Free The Tone verb, [Boss] Slow Gear-type pedal, [and] Eventide TriceraChorus.”

In a lot of ways, it was a bit of trolling the whole thing of what a live show is supposed to be. It was ambitious doing the power trio with the two guitars and DJ.

Do you see yourself as a producer or a guitarist first?

“Artist and servant above all. The instrument and production are tools to convey the message.”

And what’s one piece of guitar gear you absolutely can’t live without – and why?

“Honestly, I'm good to rock with anything. Been enjoying the simplicity of acoustic guitar lately. I like it all.”

What are you looking forward to musically, what can we expect in the future?

“Finishing up a solo record with some help from Mike, Zack [Sekoff, who runs drums, bass, and samples for Mk.gee], my brother, and other friends.”

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists
Left-Black and white image of Chris Hayes playing guitar on stage; Right-Stevie Ray Vaughan is performing at the Community Center in Sacramento, CA on July 2. 1987

“I could barely play his guitar. He had 12s on the top. It was like a G string. I was like, ‘How do you do that?’” Huey Lewis and the News' Chris Hayes looks back on his friendship with Stevie Ray Vaughan – and the blues great's notorious guitar setup
Justin Hawkins of The Darkness performs at the The Halls Wolverhampton on March 15, 2025 in Wolverhampton, England AND Photo of Johnny Nash Photo

“That was the first time I’d ever listened to one and gone, ‘What is that? I want to learn how to do that’”: Justin Hawkins is known for his rock chops – but a soul and reggae legend inspired him to break the rules
Phil Manzanera of Roxy Music performs on stage at The O2 Arena during their 50th Anniversary Tour, on October 14, 2022 in London, England

“I was working with David Gilmour and I said, ‘I can't work out how to play this.’ He couldn't either’”: Phil Manzanera tried to relearn one of his classic riffs after it was sampled by Kanye West and Jay-Z – and even the Pink Floyd hero couldn’t help him
See more latest
Most Popular
John Mayer performs during the Heart and Armor Foundation benefit concert at The Wiltern on September 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California AND G. Scott Robinson&#039;s Martin S 00 12-35
“I freaked out when I saw it on stage. I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, that’s it. That’s the guitar I worked on’”: The incredible untold story of the mystery Martin that was specially commissioned in 1973 – and went viral with John Mayer 50 years later
Musicians Marcus Miller (R) and Larry Graham perform live on stage at Billboard Live on September 6, 2010 in Tokyo, Japan.
“Slapping was a matter of natural evolution”: 21 slap bass legends who made thumpin’ and pluckin’ their own
Martin Barre plays his PRS onstage. He wears a grey suit jacket, black shirt, and the backdrop matches his suit.
“My wife heard Locomotive Breath on the radio. She said, ‘I wish you played like that now.’ I was a bit upset”: Martin Barre on revisiting Jethro Tull, Leslie West – and the bootleg Les Paul that bent like a banana
Shane Fontayne playing a blue Stratocaster guitar onstage in 2019
“Mick Ronson came to see one of the Springsteen shows, and he was just so proud of me. He had a classic rock ‘n’ roll existence, but I love him for all that”: Shane Fontayne on the kindness of Ronson, serving the Boss – and playing Stairway for Jimmy Page
Nicole Row, of American band Incubus, performs during a concert at Showcenter Complex on March 20, 2025 in Monterrey, Mexico.
“These guys started the band the same year I was born – they have a whole world of history together”: How Nicole Row went from a wild ride in Panic! at the Disco to laying down the low-end in Incubus – and rerecording their biggest album
Adrian Smith [left] and Richie Kotzen pose with an HSS S-style and Telecaster respectively.
“I started on guitar because I wanted to be in a band and meet girls. Richie wanted to be a guitar player, because he wanted to play guitar”: Adrian Smith and Richie Kotzen come from different worlds, but it all comes back to the blues
James Brown 1971 during James Brown File Photos in London, United Kingdom.
“He fined me 50 bucks and fired me, even though I didn’t mess up”: The bassists of James Brown reveal what life was really like playing alongside the Godfather of Soul
The Vapors’ Dave Fenton
“I get asked, ‘What’s it like being a one-hit wonder?’ I say, ‘It’s better than being a no-hit wonder!’” The Vapors’ hit Turning Japanese was born at 4AM, but came to life when two guitarists were stuck into the same booth
Stevie Ray Vaughan plays his #1 Stratocaster (left), Stevie Wonder sits at a keyboard
“Let's play... you start it off now, Stevie”: That time Stevie Wonder jammed with Stevie Ray Vaughan... and played SRV's number one Strat
Bootsy Collins performs during the 2012 Voodoo Experience at City Park on October 26, 2012 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
“The bass is the instrument you need to play the longest to become truly funky”: 20 funk bass legends who took low-end groove to new heights