“I never liked the idea of getting lessons from a guitar player, and thought it would be more useful to learn from someone who didn’t play the guitar at all”: Lo-fi guitar hero Mk.gee on why he decided to learn guitar basics from an upright bassist

Rather than developing a clear-cut guitar technique, Mk.gee wanted to learn how to use the guitar as a tool for experimentation

From creating his own brand of expressive, jazz-infused yet genre-fluid guitar music to capturing the internet's fascination with his Fender Jaguar baritone setup and his penchant for using a Tascam as a preamp, Mk.gee has truly managed to capture – and conquer – the zeitgeist.

The elusive guitarist and multi-instrumentalist recently opened up about his technique and how his innovative approach to guitar is partly due to learning the basics from an upright bassist.

