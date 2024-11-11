“I don’t really relate to the guitar anymore. I don’t like its nature. Honestly, guitar is the least interesting thing about the record to me”: Mk.Gee and his Fender Jaguar take center stage on SNL – alongside a mysteriously spec'd vintage Charvel

News
By
published

The fast-rising guitarist performed the recently-released Rockman, and Alesis., from his critically-acclaimed debut, Two Star & the Dream Police

Mk.gee performs Rockman on Saturday Night Live in New York City on November 9, 2024
(Image credit: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

Mk.Gee has truly established himself as one of 2024's rising stars. In fact, he's shooting beyond the emerging artist phase and straight into household name territory after his performance on Saturday Night Live last weekend, where he treated television audiences to his new single, Rockman, and Alesis., from his debut album, Two Star & the Dream Police.

The performance saw the guitarist wield his now-signature Fender Jaguar, which he strings as a baritone guitar. He was joined by guitarist Andrew Aged on what appeared to be a vintage Charvel T-style guitar and Zack Sekoff on samples.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.