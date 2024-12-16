“I don’t think James would rip anything off from me, but the first time I heard that song, I was like, ‘That’s awfully close’”: Billy Corgan reckons this Metallica track sounds suspiciously similar to a Smashing Pumpkins deep cut

News
By
( , )
published

Corgan says Hetfield has “written some of the greatest, most amazing riffs” of all time, but one cut from 1997 sounds awfully familiar...

BILLY CORGAN talks Good Things Festival, Solo Material, Metal Riffs and Origins of ‘Eye’ - YouTube BILLY CORGAN talks Good Things Festival, Solo Material, Metal Riffs and Origins of ‘Eye’ - YouTube
Watch On

Billy Corgan has issued a cheeky call-out to James Hetfield while highlighting apparent similarities between a Smashing Pumpkins deep cut and a Metallica song that came out two years later.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.