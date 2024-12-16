“I don’t think James would rip anything off from me, but the first time I heard that song, I was like, ‘That’s awfully close’”: Billy Corgan reckons this Metallica track sounds suspiciously similar to a Smashing Pumpkins deep cut
Corgan says Hetfield has “written some of the greatest, most amazing riffs” of all time, but one cut from 1997 sounds awfully familiar...
Billy Corgan has issued a cheeky call-out to James Hetfield while highlighting apparent similarities between a Smashing Pumpkins deep cut and a Metallica song that came out two years later.
On a new episode of the Everblack Podcast, Corgan speaks highly of Metallica’s resident electric guitar riffsmith, and discusses the suspicious sonic resemblance between Tales Of A Scorched Earth from 1995’s Melon Collie And The Infinite Sadness, and ’Tallica’s Fuel, which arrived on Reload two years later.
“Let me caveat this by saying that I love James Hetfield as a person, [and] I love Metallica,” Corgan stresses. “I saw them in 1984 and all that great stuff. James is probably the greatest riff writer outside of maybe Tony Iommi, James has written some of the greatest, most amazing riffs, and he’s still writing them.
“But,” he goes on, “if you listen to Tales Of A Scorched Earth and you listen to that Metallica song [Fuel], ‘Give me fuel, give me fire, give me that which I desire.’ See – a little lightbulb went off in your brain… Now, which song came first?”
He has a point. The main riffs of the two songs have plenty in common, but both were timely compositions, replicating the gritty hard rock/metal sound that most bands of the mid-late ’90s were pedaling.
As such, Corgan clearly isn’t accusing Hetfield of stealing from him – unlike how Hammett openly admitted to stealing the Batman riff for 72 Seasons.
“I don’t think James would rip anything off from me,” Corgan expands. “But the first time I heard that song, I was, like, ‘That’s awfully close.’ But I love me some James. And I’d love somebody trying to get a troll headline out of that, some clickbait out of that.” We hear you, Billy.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Corgan adds that similarities between different riffs will always inevitably occur because of the guitar’s basic limitations. Echoing a lesson his father once taught him, he says: “My father used to say, ‘Look, there’s only 12 notes.’ So, that’s the great thing. We all rip each other off, and if it works, great.
“I’ve got no problem with that,” he concludes. “I mean, I’ve certainly ripped Metallica off plenty.”
Corgan has been in fine headline-grabbing form lately. Not too long ago, he bemoaned the “silly lists” compiling the greatest guitar players, saying he's always ranked lower than those “I could play circles around.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**
Join now for unlimited access
US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year
UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
“Mastodon have this tuning where the sixth string drops to B. Our singer would say, ‘No, I want it lower.’ As soon as I picked up a 7-string I wished I’d done it sooner”: Meet Obeyer, the chorus-soaked UK metallers hand-picked by Periphery
“He says, ‘Hey Mike, come over about 1:30.’ And I thought, ‘Well, that’s going to work for me, a little lunch.’ Eddie says: ‘a.m.’”: Mike Rutherford reveals his secret studio sessions with Eddie Van Halen – and sheds light on their unreleased songs