“These silly lists come out about the greatest guitar players – I usually don’t make those lists, or they’ll put me behind somebody who I could play circles around”: Billy Corgan on why he thinks he’s still under-appreciated as a guitarist

The creative force behind Smashing Pumpkins is often overlooked in the 'greatest guitarists of all time' conversation

He may be most widely known as the creative songwriting force behind Smashing Pumpkins, but Billy Corgan is also a top-tier electric guitar player – a fact that often flies under the radar.

Indeed, Corgan’s guitar chops are routinely under-appreciated by the wider music world, and that’s an injustice that Corgan himself is well aware of.

