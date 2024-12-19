Bob “Slim” Dunlap, guitarist for The Replacements, has died at 73

Bruce Springsteen called Dunlap's post-Replacements solo materal “just beautiful rock ’n’ roll records”

Slim Dunlap of The Replacements performs for Warner Bros Records staff and friends in the basement of Metro Studios in Minneapolis, Minnesota on December 15, 1990
Bob “Slim” Dunlap, the Minnesota-based guitarist and singer-songwriter best known as the “replacement Replacement,” has died at the age of 73. The news was confirmed by the guitarist's family in a statement to The Minnesota Star Tribune.

“Bob passed at home today at 12:48 p.m. surrounded by family,” reads the statement. “We played him his Live at the Turf Club (Thank You Dancers!) CD, and he left us shortly after listening to his version of Hillbilly Heaven – quite poignant. It was a natural decline over the past week. Overall it was due to complications from his stroke.”

