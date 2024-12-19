“The message said, ‘This is Sharon Osbourne. Me and Ozzy have been checking you out, and we really love your guitar playing. We want you to audition’”: That time one of the fastest shredders in guitar history auditioned to join Ozzy Osbourne’s band

When the Osbourne camp began searching for Jake E. Lee’s replacement, a neo-classical speed shredder featured high up on their list

The list of guitarists who nearly joined Ozzy Osbourne’s band over the years is something of a who’s who of the 1980s guitar scene, featuring the likes of Vito Bratta, Richie Ranno, Marty Friedman, Jennifer Batten and more.

Now, Chris Impellitteri – founder of heavy metal band Impellitteri, who was widely considered to be one of the fastest guitarists of all time in his prime – has opened up on the time he himself auditioned for Ozzy’s band.

