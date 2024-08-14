“No tricks, no tracks, no nothing”: Fred Durst wanted to see if Corey Feldman’s viral guitar playing was real – so he went on stage to see for himself

Feldman is currently opening for Limp Bizkit on their Loserville tour, and caught some strays on TikTok after his guitar playing went viral

Fred Durst defends Corey Feldman Guitat Solo Birmingham Al 8/9/2024 - YouTube Fred Durst defends Corey Feldman Guitat Solo Birmingham Al 8/9/2024 - YouTube
Watch On

Last week, Corey Feldman caused a stir on social media after his guitar soloing went viral and fell victim to accusations of “fake playing”.

Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.