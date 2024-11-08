“I want an instrument to give me the start of a song. And, often, getting discomfited slightly helps that process along”: David Gilmour on why the guitar is still a vehicle for giving “birth to new tunes” – decades deep into his career

Gilmour talks about how limitations and “getting discomfited” are crucial to his songwriting process – and to keeping things sounding fresh

David Gilmour Rome 2024
(Image credit: Denmark Street Pedal, YouTube)

David Gilmour's Luck and Strange – and his ongoing career-spanning tour with stops in Rome, London, New York, and Los Angeles – served very much as a celebration, and some may say a return to form, of the Pink Floyd six-stringer’s distinctive guitar style that has inspired countless musicians.

At 78, and decades deep into his career, Gilmour states that he’s still excited by the guitar and its potential as a vehicle to “give birth to new tunes”.

Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.