“The Stratocaster is a clearer signal… the person who’s playing it is more recognizable on a Strat than on a Les Paul”: David Gilmour on breaking free from his past, the guitars he couldn’t face selling and why one Black Strat is as good as another

Features
By
published

Luck and Strange, Gilmour’s first solo album in nine years, came together in a barn, features late Pink Floyd keyboardist Rick Wright, a rotating cast of vintage guitars, and a producer who challenged him to take his sound to new places

A black-and-white photo of David Gilmour tracking new solo album Luck and Strange in the studio.
(Image credit: Gavin Elder)

Over the half-century we’ve had the pleasure of his company, David Gilmour has never been one for hype or hot air.

While other rock stars deliver each new album alongside chest-beating proclamations of its greatness, the former Pink Floyd legend has always let his exquisite phrasing do the talking (a marketing non-strategy that has nonetheless gifted him career album sales north of 250 million).

