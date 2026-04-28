Former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick recovering from heart valve surgery

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Kulick’s ex-bandmate, Gene Simmons, offered words of support amid the guitarist’s recovery

Bruce Kulick, also guitarist of Kiss band, performs during a concert at Café Iguana on November 23, 2024 in Monterrey, Mexico
(Image credit: Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Former Kiss guitarist Bruce Kulick has revealed he’s recovering from a “heart valve surgery.”

Sharing the news on social media on April 22, Kulick wrote, “Heart valve surgery is a success! On the road to recovery. Taking it one step at a time. Grateful for [his wife] Lisa and all your love and support.”

Kulick went on to thank the “heart surgeon and their fantastic staff for looking after me like a rockstar.”

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After a media outlet erroneously reported that Kulick had undergone an emergency surgery, the guitarist clarified that “this was NOT emergency surgery” but rather, “an aortic birth defect caused a valve to become a danger.”

“I really wanted to prove myself worthy of being Kiss’s new guitarist,” he asserted. “I’d toured for Animalize and was appreciated by Gene [Simmons], Paul [Stanley], and the fans, but could I co-write songs and contribute solos that were memorable?”

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology and how it is shaping the future of the music industry, and has a special interest in shining a spotlight on traditionally underrepresented artists and global guitar sounds. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Melissa Auf der Maur, Yvette Young, Danielle Haim, Fanny, and Karan Katiyar from Bloodywood, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her Anglo-Maltese, art-rock band ĠENN.

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