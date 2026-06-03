“I wanted to dislike it!” Is Joe Bonamassa warming to modeling amps? He’s taken a Fender Tone Master on tour

Joe Bonamassa may be coming around to the prospect of playing digital modeling amps after he seemingly took a Fender Tone Master amp on tour.

Bonamassa’s affection for tube amps is well known. He owns a legion of high-end Dumble amps, and has played everything from early 1950s Fender tweeds and even Gary Moore’s old Soldano.

He also partnered with Fuchs for a signature valve amp, and once worked with Fender on an artist edition ‘48 Dual Professional combo.

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As a vocal critic of modeling tech, it seemed unlikely – nay, borderline impossible – that Bonamassa would ever warm to the idea of playing anything digital whatsoever.

Well, the tide may be turning. A few weeks ago, Bonamassa shared a photo on Instagram of a pair of Fender Twins. However, some eagle-eyed fans noticed the Tweed had a ‘Tone Master’ plate on the grille.

“Well, Well, Well! What do we have here?” Bonamassa wrote. “Fresh in from the Arizona territory of Scottsdale. Beta testing something new and exciting on this tour. @fender Spot the difference and you might win a prize (prizes will not be honored).”

Why is this a big deal? Because Fender Tone Master amps are completely digital – and if Bonamassa is confident enough to play a digital combo live on stage, then that’s a huge seal of approval for the range.

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A post shared by Joe Bonamassa (@joebonamassa) A photo posted by on

Fender rolled out the Tone Master lineup in 2019, presenting them as modeling amps that captured authentic tube amp tones associated with its most iconic designs, including a number of Tweeds and Twins.

JoBo is a through-and-through tube traditionalist, so the fact he’s playing a digital recreation of a valve amp (which he probably owns) is telling. He’s spoken in the past about his aversion for such tech, particularly modelers, previously reasoning why he’d never play one.

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But it seems the tech has finally convinced him, encouraging him to U-turn and embrace modern amps. Replying to Jason Isbell on the post, Bonamassa offered further praise, writing: “It's honestly really amazing what they did digitally. I wanted to dislike it!”

Just how far Bonamassa will lean into the modeling amp world remains to be seen. Playing one at home is one thing, taking it on tour is another. But this doesn’t look like a one-time-thing. Bonamassa could be in it for the long haul – just don't expect him to play a Tone Master Pro any time soon.

Keep an eye on Joe Bonamassa’s Instagram page for sightings of his new Tone Master in action.