“I thought, ‘I’ll show him how to do Blackbird.’ I think he knew it better than I did!” Paul McCartney on the time he gave Paul Mescal a Beatles guitar lesson
Mescal is set to portray Macca on the big screen, which afforded him a guitar lesson with the man himself
Given that Paul Mescal is set to play a young Paul McCartney in the upcoming Beatles biopics, the actor had a lot of homework to do before the cameras started rolling.
The prep process included learning to play left-handed for accuracy – task that afforded him a guitar lesson the Beatle himself. But it turns out that he’d toiled away for so long that by the time the pair met up, the master-apprentice dynamic had been flipped on its head.
“He came into this office, and I thought, ‘Well, I’ll show him how to do Blackbird,’” McCartney tells the BBC. “So I picked up the guitar and started playing, and he played along exactly! I think he knew it better than I did!”
Acclaimed director Sam Mendes (Skyfall, 1917, Jarhead) is spearheading four Beatles biopics, with each one focusing on a different Beatle and all releasing across 2028. It’s been reported that Mescal, who has already impressed GW with his guitar and vocal talents, is also singing his own vocals for the films.
He isn’t taking the gig lightly, and McCartney has recognized the work that’s gone on behind the scenes.
“It was amazing how studied and how well-educated he was about me,” the Beatle applauds. “So, thought, ‘OK, I’ll leave you to it.’”
McCartney, meanwhile, is set to release his latest solo album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, tomorrow (May 30). The music and memory of John Lennon was a key inspiration for the record, which looks to be a nostalgic late-career win for the legendary songwriter.
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The Beatles films are set to drop amid a slew of music biopics, with an Ozzy film in the works, alongside the cinemized stories of B.B. King and Rosetta Tharpe.
These follow Greta Van Fleet starring in the recent Bruce Springsteen biopic, and Timothée Chalamet playing a score of top-of-the-line Gibsons while portraying Bob Dylan on the big screen – and the film’s producers had a clever way to make the guitars sound even more Dylan.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
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