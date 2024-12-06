“I had a hard time playing in tune. The producer stopped me and said, ‘George, tune up again.’ I didn’t realize the value of that until Breezin’ came out”: How George Benson landed a hit album by breaking the rules – and learning to play in tune

As Benson prepares to share his skills first-hand in an immersive music experience, the jazz guitar legend looks back on a magical career and explains why he's still learning

George Benson is really feeling it onstage as he performs in England in 2022 with his signature Ibanez jazz box
At 81 years of age, George Benson remains razor-sharp on guitar – and in conversation. So sharp, in fact, that he’s embarking on a new and exciting journey: Breezin’ With The Stars, an immersive music event happening in Arizona in January.

It’s set to be jam-packed with workshops, performance, storytelling and expertise accumulated over a lifetime. And he’ll share this new platform with the likes of Steve Lukather, John Scofield, Tommy Emmanuel and many more.

Andrew Daly
