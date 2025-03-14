“I don’t think I have the agility on the neck to do a traditional guitar solo – I’m more from the Kurt Cobain school”: Interpol frontman Paul Banks on making landmark records, his favorite John Frusciante solo and why he’s no fan of the Fender Twin

Features
By ( Guitarist ) published

As the New York band celebrate 20 years of sophomore classic Antics, we catch up with Paul Banks to find out what gear he used back then and now, and how solos can be used as a surrogate vocal

Paul Banks of Interpol adjusts the tuning on his Les Paul Custom, and wears a dark pair of sunglasses.
(Image credit: Future/Adam Gasson)

Antics marked a turning point for Interpol – a dynamic, gutsy portrait of a band at the peak of their powers, and the perfect antidote to the mass of identikit indie bands that dominated in the year 2004.

Guitarist Daniel Kessler has already given us his side of the making of the landmark record – including the tragic loss of his favored Epiphone Casino – and now frontman Paul Banks is sharing his memories with us.

From goofing around in the studio to channeling Kurt Cobain's soloing style, this is how Antics came to be…

What might we have seen if we’d visited the studio when you were making Antics?

“What you might expect. People that are serious about their craft but also kinda goofing around. And then, a lot of peering over [producer] Peter Katis’ shoulder and wondering what the fuck he’s doing – but also liking how it sounds.”

Daniel told us you played most of the leads on Antics.

“I suppose that came from him being a songwriter on Antics and thereafter. He’d always bring in the chordal structure, so that’s sort of like him being the rhythm player, and that meant, by default, I was the second contributor.

“But I think I’ve always been somewhere between a rhythm and lead player. I’m pretty minimalist with the leads; it’s more about the interplay between us. There’s a kindred spirit in our guitar parts. Y’know, I speak that language. Like in Narc, there’s a great push-and-pull happening, a lot of interesting ways of filling in the gaps.”

Interpol - C'mere - YouTube Interpol - C'mere - YouTube
Watch On

What makes a good solo for you?

A lead has to contribute to and enhance the emotions of the moment. It has to do the job of the vocal.

“I don’t think I have the agility on the neck to do a traditional guitar solo. I’m more from the Kurt Cobain school. But I think a lead has to contribute to and enhance the emotions of the moment. It has to do the job of the vocal.

“A great example of both of those things happening is my favourite John Frusciante solo, I Could Have Lied, where he takes a solo, then the vocal comes back in and the solo continues – and it’s even more powerful with the vocal on top.”

Would you play your Antics guitar parts differently if you tracked them now?

“Not so much. I think it’s hard to really look at things through a revisionist lens like that because I wouldn’t change anybody else’s parts, and I feel like my parts fit in very nicely with theirs. I could always do things that are busier or harder to play – but they wouldn’t be necessary. There’s nothing that’s too overwrought there.”

Image 1 of 1
Paul Banks' Gibson Les Paul Custom
(Image credit: Future/Adam Gasson)

What was your setup for Antics in 2004, and how faithful is your rig for this tour?

“It’s very similar. I’ve always had this ’86 Les Paul Custom, the same one I bought in high school. If it’s Interpol, that’s what I’m playing. I don’t mind bringing it on the road. At some point, the headstock broke and somebody fixed it. Now, it feels very sturdy. It’s like they say: sometimes a fixed guitar can end up stronger than an unbroken guitar because of the way the glue works on the wood fibres.

“In the studio, I was mostly using a Deluxe Reverb. In the early days, I had a Pro Reverb and I just went through different Reverb amps – all except the Twin, which I hate. But the Deluxe Reverb was the one I was using a lot on the early records, and on this tour I have a handwired reissue – and it’s fucking dope.”

Paul Banks' pedalboard

Paul Banks' pedalboard: As the pedal connoisseur in Interpol, Paul experiments with various effects, including his current favourite, the EHX Canyon delay. (Image credit: Future/Adam Gasson)

How about your pedalboard, then and now?

“Back then, I had an amazing pedal called the Tube Works Real Tube, which had an actual tube in it. They’re hard to find, but it was a very cool, authentic, warm, fuzzy, woolly distortion pedal, with great EQ so you could make it cutting or whompy. I have one somewhere in my apartment, but it’s like an artefact, so I don’t use it now.

“I had digital delays like the Boss DD-5 – which is the same as today – but now I like using a tape replay emulating pedal [the Electro-Harmonix Mel9]. My best tone right now is an Electro-Harmonix Canyon delay, such a cool-sounding pedal.”

My best tone right now is an Electro-Harmonix Canyon delay, such a cool-sounding pedal

“I have various distortions, like the MXR Classic Overdrive and the Greer Amps Gorilla Warfare. There’s an MXR delay I like [Carbon Copy] and that’s always on, almost like a reverb. I also have an Electro-Harmonix Pitch Fork. I used to use a Micro POG, but I like this more. So I use that for low-octave add-on in Public Pervert.

“I don’t know if this sounds douchey, but we have such a great guitar tech that I just kind of walk out, grab my guitar and it sounds great – and exactly like I expect it to sound!”

  • Antics is out now via Matador.
Henry Yates
Henry Yates

Henry Yates is a freelance journalist who has written about music for titles including The Guardian, Telegraph, NME, Classic Rock, Guitarist, Total Guitar and Metal Hammer. He is the author of Walter Trout's official biography, Rescued From Reality, a talking head on Times Radio and an interviewer who has spoken to Brian May, Jimmy Page, Ozzy Osbourne, Ronnie Wood, Dave Grohl and many more. As a guitarist with three decades' experience, he mostly plays a Fender Telecaster and Gibson Les Paul.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists
Imperial Triumphant

“People think I’m not a good guitar player because it sounds really sloppy. I play in an avant-garde death metal band – you shouldn’t be comfortable”: How Imperial Triumphant became one of the most garishly experimental metal bands of a generation
Zakk Wylde of Zakk Sabbath performs during Zakk Sabbath: King of the Monstours Tour at Emo&#039;s Austin on December 12, 2024 in Austin, Texas AND Pantera live in New York, Roseland Ballroom, NYC, NY, US, 13th April 1994

“Dime recorded tons of unfinished riffs, and there were things he had lying around... hidden gems”: Zakk Wylde says there have been talks about recording new Pantera material based on unreleased Dimebag Darrell demos
Fender Made in Japan Limited Sakura Telecaster

“Captures the essence of cherry blossoms”: Fender Japan stakes a claim for 2025’s most breathtaking electric guitar with the Sakura Telecaster
See more latest
Most Popular
Imperial Triumphant
“People think I’m not a good guitar player because it sounds really sloppy. I play in an avant-garde death metal band – you shouldn’t be comfortable”: How Imperial Triumphant became one of the most garishly experimental metal bands of a generation
General views of the Hollywood Rock Walk at the Guitar Center on the Sunset Strip after the announcement of rock legend Eddie Van Halen&#039;s death on October 06, 2020 in Hollywood, California
“I used to visit my local GC frequently. That all stopped when they started locking everything up”: How can Guitar Center improve its stores and reclaim its former glory? Guitar World readers have their say
Steve Stevens plays guitar as part of Billy Idol&#039;s band during the &#039;Rebel Yell&#039; tour at the Poplar Creek Music Theater, Hoffman Estates, Illinois, June 1, 1984.
“When I met Billy, I didn’t really have an amazing guitar. He said, ‘Oh, you gotta have a Les Paul, mate’”: Steve Stevens on why the ’80s were Hamer time for the Billy Idol guitarist – and it was all thanks to Paul Stanley
Jimmy Page performs onstage with Led Zeppelin at Earl&#039;s Court in London in 1975
“Jimmy was still playing the Telecasters that he played in the Yardbirds. I laid it on him and said, ‘Try this out.’ I gave him a good deal, about 1,200 bucks”: How one of rock's most storied Les Pauls changed hands from one guitar hero to another
Robert Sledge of Ben Folds Five performs at SummerStage at Rumsey Playfield, Central Park on September 14, 2012 in New York City.
“The guys were like, ‘Just go for something crazy, and then make it crazier.’ They just couldn’t stop me, man!” The wildest bass solo you’ve never heard? Robert Sledge cranked the fuzz for this Ben Folds Five classic
Courtney Barnett plays a Fender Kurt Cobain Jaguar in studio
“I’ve used Teles and Strats, but I always find myself going back to that Jag – something about the Cobain Jag just sounded extra-beefy”: Courtney Barnett is one of indie-rock’s most celebrated southpaws – and the Nirvana Fender connection runs deep
Rosanne Cash playing her Gibson acoustic guitar – her &#039;Cash&#039; strap lies beside her on a table
“I can play barre chords and my dad couldn’t. He had a strum that was identifiably his, but I learned from the Carter women. Mine is more of a Carter scratch”: How Rosanne Cash found her sound – and captured Johnny’s design flair in her signature Gibson
Tommy Thayer of KISS performs onstage during the Tribeca Festival screening of &quot;Biography: KISStory&quot; at Battery Park on June 11, 2021 in New York City.
“I remember thinking, ‘I’ll show them – they don’t realize they made a mistake.’ It’s not just the wins, it’s the determination you build from the losses”: Tommy Thayer’s junior high disappointment fired him up for success with Kiss
Nate Garrett of Spirit Adrift pictured at home with a Gibson Les Paul. He wears a Danzig T-shirt and is there are books, amps, and LPs in the background.
“I want some people to be outraged – I feel like that would be a true way to honor Type O”: Welcome to Nate Garrett’s Neon Nightmare, the Spirit Adrift guitarist’s ’80s horror-inspired tribute to Peter Steele
Man playing acoustic guitar in his garden
"Upgrading from your entry-level acoustic opens the door to an entirely new world of tonewoods, body shapes, and brands": 6 signs it's time to upgrade from your first acoustic guitar