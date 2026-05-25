“My first show was 10 days after Dave Grohl called me… I was out-of-body pretty much the whole time”: How Jason Falkner went from St. Vincent and Beck to a last-minute tour with Foo Fighters

After Pat Smear suffered a “bizarre gardening injury” in January 2026, the Foo Fighters needed a capable replacement for their three-guitar brand of sonic chaos. Luckily, Jason Falkner – St. Vincent and Beck guitarist, and long-time pal of Dave Grohl – was up for the challenge.

“I’m a fan of the band,” Falkner tells Guitar World. “I wasn’t familiar with their entire catalog, but what I’d heard I loved. I got the first two records when they first came out. I was definitely curious to size up another one-man band guy!”

His curiosity paid off as he learned 23 songs at lighting speed, leading to his Foo Fighters debut 10 days after Grohl asked him to fill in. “Needless to say, that was a bit hectic,” Falkner says.

Latest Videos From

But it didn’t take him long to find his feet – and then the shows became a blast. “Dave’s amazing,” he says. “The atmosphere he creates is super-fun, as you can imagine. It’s just the right amount of energetic looseness, but the arrangements are tight. A perfect juxtaposition!”

He played his final show with the Foos in Manchester, UK, in February, with Smear ready when the band returned to action for new album Your Favorite Toy. But if Falkner is needed again, he says, “they all know I’m down.”

How were you asked to fill in for Pat Smear?

I was getting ready to rage per usual on New Year’s Eve, when Dave called and told me about Pat's injury. He asked if I’d be interested in filling in and obviously, I said yes. Then he told me I had four days to learn 23 songs at home before we started five days of rehearsals on January 5, with the first show in Mexico on January 10.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Why do you think Dave called you?

Well, I’ve known him for quite a while. I’d like to think he and Pat knew I’d rock out in this situation. And Dave had called me in 2018 for a single show at Warren Haynes’ Christmas Jam, where we played Dave’s opus Play. I think he knew I’d fit in quickly.

I was truly chuffed when he said that he and Pat had thought of me basically at the same time. I’m a Pat fan going back to the Germs, so it’s all just really cool.

Foo Fighters, Monkey Wrench at Kia Forum 1/14/2026 [4K] - YouTube Watch On

What did you find interesting about Pat’s playing?

His guitar playing rules – it’s direct and heavy and I don’t want much more than that! He’s famously a Hagstrom guy, and I have quite a few ‘60s Hags, as well as a collection of oddballs, so we clearly share an interest in the obscure.

I spent four days at home learning the records, trying to get comfortable enough that I could leave space or not, depending on what Dave and Chris were doing live.

The one mistake I made was not listening to the live versions earlier – they can be quite different from the record's arrangement. I learned that the hard way at full band rehearsals!

Were you able to make the parts your own, or did you play them straight as Pat does?

Pat was incredibly sweet. We talked a lot, and he texted info and tech support when I had a question. I feel like I started from the angle of trying to do what Pat does; but once I got comfortable I stretched out a bit.

(Image credit: Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Was it tough to integrate with Chris and Dave, seeing as those fellas have long-term chemistry?

Not really – Dave or Chris would tell me when Pat lays out or when he steps out in front musically. It was a lot to learn in a short time, but the communication made it easy. I didn’t just have to know it all from minute one.

It reminded me that I enjoy nipping on Jägermeister on stage!

What was the key to finding your own chemistry with Dave and Chris?

Whenever I’m asked to be a part of something, I’m very aware that there’s a significant chemistry that has existed long before my involvement. Being sensitive to that is important. But in this case I felt pretty comfortable, since I knew the guys to varying degrees already.

Did you have to alter your rig from your usual gear and approach?

Luckily most of the set is pretty maxed out sonically, so I used the same ’board I use with everything. I’ve got several gnarly distortion pedals on that, so I used my judgment as far as what to engage song by song – it wasn’t always the same.

Foo Fighters perform on stage during a benefit concert at KIA Forum on Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026 in Inglewood, CA. (Image credit: Ronaldo Bolaños / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

These were stadium gigs. Was that nerve-racking?

Well, my first show was 10 days after Dave called me, so that was pretty nerve-racking! The first show was in Mexico, and even though I was out-of-body pretty much the whole time, it went very well. I had done a lot of work at home, learning everything, so all that paid off.

What did playing with the Foo Fighters teach you?

It reminded me that I enjoy nipping on Jägermeister on stage! We parted with sweet sorrow – the last show in Manchester was a bit emo, knowing it was my last. I certainly hope I work with them again.