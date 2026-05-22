“We’ve got the company on a good trajectory. Now we’re playing offense”: Guitar Center has joined forces with the founder of Reverb – what does this mean for the retail giant?
David Kalt spearheaded Reverb for six years and has been brought onboard as Guitar Center enters a new era
Guitar Center has appointed Reverb founder David Kalt to its Board of Directors as an independent member.
It’s a significant move from a firm that is currently undergoing some serious changes, with CEO Gabe Dalporto spearheading the business’s changing model and relaunching Musician’s Friend.
Kalt founded Reverb in 2013 and turned it into a major player in online gear sales, positioning the site as one of the largest digital marketplaces of its kind, with nearly $1 billion in annual transactions. It was acquired by Etsy in 2019 and became independent once more in 2025.
He also previously acquired and helped grow Chicago Music Exchange, which Guitar Center deems “one of the country’s most recognized destinations for vintage and collectible instruments.”
Kalt’s addition aligns with the firm’s expansion plans. It currently has over 300 brick-and-mortar stores across the US.
“We went from eight consecutive quarters of decline to nine consecutive quarters of growth,” says Dalporto. “We’ve got the company on a good trajectory, and now we’re playing offense. David built Reverb from scratch and fundamentally changed how musicians buy and sell gear. That kind of experience matters as we think about what comes next for this company.”
What could this mean for Guitar Center going forward? Well, Kalt has the expertise and is well-positioned to help the retail giant grow its used and vintage sales efforts – something that has been high up on Dalporto's agenda for quite some time.
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“We're leaning in heavily to used and vintage,” Dalporto told Guitar World last year. “Used and vintage is a great, rapidly growing business for us.
"I think our biggest challenge is getting the word out that we buy used product. So we’re working really hard to get the word out there.”
Reverb’s rise transformed the online instrument sales marketplace, leading to its $275 acquisition just six years later. Kalt also co-founded optionsXpress, which was later acquired by Charles Schwab for $1 billion.
“Guitar Center has played an iconic role in the lives of musicians for generations,” Kalt states. “I’m excited to join the Board and support the company as it continues to innovate across stores, digital, services, and community.
“Music retail is at its best when it inspires creativity, builds trust, and helps people find the right gear for their sound. Guitar Center is uniquely positioned to do that at scale.”
In related news, Guitar Center recently announced its plans to develop a new in-house guitar brand – but it is doing so with a slight twist.
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
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