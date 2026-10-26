“There is a generous reward for its safe return”: Joe Bonamassa issues plea for the return of Josh Smith’s missing amp

Grammy-nominated blues guitarist Josh Smith’s Two Rock amp is missing, and Joe Bonamassa is calling on his fans to help track it down.

The amp, Bonamassa says in an Instagram post, was last seen in Cologne, Germany, with the bluesman hoping his social media shout out will see it returned safely home.

“Friends, please help us retrieve Josh Smith’s Two Rock head that was last seen at the WDR Big Band gig in Cologne, Germany,” Bonamassa says. “It is in a black Two Rock road case with the letters JS stenciled on it.

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“Any info please reach out as there is a generous reward for its safe return. Please email rachael@jr-adventures.com if you see it around.”

A celebrated solo artist in his own right, Smith is also a key player in Bonamassa’s live band, and together, they once brought a legendary pickup builder to tears.

While the social media post might feel like a Hail Mary, it can yield results. In 2021, Bonamassa pleaded for the return of his near-priceless Fender NoCaster, “The Bludgeon” after fearing it had gone missing in transit. It was found safe and sound just days later.

And when FedEx lost a session ace’s vintage Gretsch, Johnny Marr’s tweet helped track it down to a guitar store several states over. Bonamassa’s post might just help turn the tide here.

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The guitarist, meanwhile, has been making his own splashes in the news. He’s shocked the gear world by releasing a signature Tone Master copy of his beloved ‘59 Twin, having already confessed to taking it on tour.