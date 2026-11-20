Gibson has launched a campaign to help Duff McKagan track down his long-lost first bass guitar.

The Guns N’ Roses bassist bought the Cherry Red Gibson EB-0 in 1977 for $125 after saving enough money working as a paper boy, and used it throughout his formative early years as he cut his teeth as a bassist and songwriter.

He played the EB-0 as he navigated Seattle’s underground music scene, and used it to develop the sound and style that has defined his music. But then, in the mid-1980s, it disappeared without a trace.

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“I had a paper route,” McKagan says in an interview with Gibson. “My first bass was a Gibson Cherry EB-0. I paid for it in installments with my paper route money…. The approach that I still have; it was born from playing that thing. I learned to attack playing that bass.”

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The EB-vanished during a milestone moment in McKagan’s career. He moved to LA in 1984, bringing the bass with him, but against the chaotic backdrop of forming Guns N’ Roses and rising to the top of the rock scene, the bass went walkabout.

“My Gibson EB-0 was my bass at home,” McKagan says. “In that whole chaos of us getting signed and making Appetite, the bass just disappeared. It must have gotten misplaced. Hollywood was nuts at that point. I have no idea what happened to it.”

Almost 40 years on from that moment, McKagan is hoping to recover his beloved EB-0. Gibson is sharing his story to spread awareness, with the hope that somebody will be able to return it.

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It could be in a closet, a pawn shop, or a collection. Standout features include a Black Flag sticker on the body, though a serial number hasn’t been provided.

“The approach that I still have to music to this day, it was born from playing that thing,” says McKagan. “It turned imagination into possibility. It made me think, ‘This is possible.’”

Anyone with information can visit Duff McKagan’s website or email tips@duffmckagan.com.