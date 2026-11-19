Joe Bonamassa has responded to concerns over his new Epiphone signature guitar, after commenters took issue with some of its specs.

Yesterday, Bonamassa and Epiphone released a recreation of his beloved Skinnerburst 1959 Les Paul Standard. Before it was acquired by Bonamassa, the Skinnerburst’s previous owner had made it the most expensive non-celebrity guitar to sell at auction, buying it for $292,000.

The Epi reissue, by comparison, landed yesterday with a $849 price tag. Understandably, measures had been taken to bring it under the $1k mark. And some fans took aim at those measures.

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“I just wanted to address some of the concerns that I've read in the comments and online,” Bonamassa says in a new Instagram video. “Some people say, ‘Well, I don’t like the way the headstock looks.’

“Well, this is an Epiphone headstock. Now, they do make a premium Epiphone with the Gibson headstock, but it’s not $849. My priority in all of this is to give you guys the best value, in my opinion, for the money.

“Some of the other concerns were that they don’t come with Gibson humbuckers. Well, we tried that a couple years ago. The price point went up to $1,299, and I just felt it wasn’t worth it. So I wanted to keep the price point under $1,000, and it seems to be the sweet spot. We’ve done about 20,000 Epiphone guitars over the last 15 years.”

The Epi Skinnerburst came fitted with ProBuckers. By comparison, Bonamassa’s 2021 Epiphone Les Paul, the Lazarus, came equipped with Gibson BurstBuckers.

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Also based on a 1959 Burst, that had a launch price of $899. But as Bonamassa notes, those price points are no longer realistic, given rising costs in the wider guitar market.

To hammer home his point, JoBo shoots out the Epiphone Skinnerburst with the real deal – two guitars at completely opposite ends of the Les Paul price spectrum.

(Image credit: Epiphone)

“I thought it would be fun to compare a guitar that retails for $849 against a guitar that's worth probably the price of a really nice house in the suburbs of Toledo, Ohio,” he explains. The Epi goes first, and sounds great. The O.G. Skinnerburst, surprise surprise, also sounds great.

“Remember now, the truss rod cover on this guitar is worth more than the guitar that I was just playing,” Bonamassa says of the Gibson.

The Skinnerburst is the latest piece of signature gear Bonamassa has launched this year. A few months back, he went digital and partnered with Fender for a Tone Master signature amp.