Joe Bonamassa says Josh Smith’s Two Rock amp has been found – and thankfully it hadn’t been stolen

Josh Smith’s Two Rock amp has been found days after it was declared missing – and he’ll be kicking himself over where it was discovered.

The blues guitarist, who also stars as Joe Bonamassa’s right-hand man in his live band, feared his amp missing last week. Bonamassa alerted his social media followers of its disappearance, promising a “generous reward” for its safe return.

Smith, though, will be rewarding himself. It seems to be similar to the case of Jerry Cantrell's missing G&L Rampage, which was innocently misplaced last year: it turns out the Two Rock was right where it had been left at a previous gig.

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“Hey Josh,” Bonamassa mockingly says in a new Instagram post, filmed in Dortmund, Germany. The camera is pointed right at Smith. “What will you be using on stage as your amplification device?” he asks.

“I got my Two Rock back, it was right where we left it in Leverkusen, Germany,” Smith replies. “It was right underneath the stage.”

Despite the mix-up, the sentiment shared by Bonamassa and Smith here is that the post calling for people to be on the lookout did contribute to its safe return.

For Cantrell, he perhaps had fair reason to panic. A separate guitar that Eddie Van Halen had once gifted to him went missing for nearly 20 years. For Smith, he perhaps just needs to get better at sweeping venues during load out. It’s a valuable lesson learned.

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Stolen gear, though, is a serious matter. Eddie Vedder recently came to the aid of an Irish band after their entire backline was stolen from the road, and Paul Gilbert had a cherished guitar stolen in a $12,000 theft. So no one can blame Smith for sending out the search party. At least it’s back where it belongs.