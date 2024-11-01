“The Dumble amplifier is so transparent that, if you’re not a very refined player, it’s going to expose all of your flaws in your playing”: Kenny Wayne Shepherd on why playing through a Dumble doesn't guarantee a great sound

While Shepherd is a proud proponent (and owner) of Dumble amps, he admits that if your technique is not up to scratch, using one of the legendary amps can be a humbling experience

Musician Kenny Wayne Shepherd performs onstage during the Jim Irsay Collection Exhibit and Concert at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on January 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
Kenny Wayne Shepherd is a dedicated proponent of Dumble amps, having become a devoted fan while recording his 2004 album, The Place You’re In, and now proudly owning a trio of these rare amplifiers. However, he recently shared that playing through a Dumble amp doesn't necessarily make you sound great; in fact, it can reveal all of your playing flaws, which can be a humbling experience.

“The misconception is that everyone thinks the amps are going to make you sound great because they are so expensive and they are so highly regarded,” Shepherd tells MusicRadar.

