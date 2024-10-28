“New and exciting product lines and services are in the works”: Dumble is under new ownership – and it will begin making amps again using the elusive amp builder’s “trade secrets”

Dumble guitar amps are some of the most elusive and sought-after pieces of vintage gear to ever exist in the guitar world, but they could soon become a whole lot more attainable if recent developments are to be believed.

No other guitar amp brand commands the same level of mysticism as Dumble – the firm founded by the late Howard Alexander Dumble. Across his career, Dumble built and personally tailored a number of amps for many high-profile players.

Stevie Ray Vaughan, John Mayer, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Lowell George, Joe Bonamassa, Robben Ford and others have all been known to play Dumble tube amps, which very, very rarely crop up on the vintage market or in the collector’s circuit. If they do, they have astronomical price tags.

That’s because of both short supply – only 300 were reportedly ever made – as well as the fact they were all handmade by Dumble himself. They were originally crafted for an A-list clientele, setup specifically to respond to their own playing style, and they couldn’t be bought stock from a wider inventory.

Now, that could be about to change. As spotted by YouTuber John Cordy, an official website domain registered under the Dumble brand name has all-but-confirmed that new Dumble amps (as well as all-new products) are very much on the way.

In a statement, the new Dumble owners say they will continue “to manufacture and sell Dumble amplifiers”, as well as develop “new and exciting product lines”.

What’s most notable, though, is the fact the statement reveals the current Dumble overseers have access to “schematics… and databases of all authentic Dumble amplifiers ever in existence”.

“While counterfeiters have always attempted to replicate genius Alexander Dumble’s meticulously crafted amplifiers, not surprisingly, none have even come close to being successful,” the statement says.

“Unfortunately, after his passing last year the proliferation of such ne’er-do-wells has expanded. In an effort to protect the iconic brand, and the current and future customers of Dumble products and services, this website was created to serve as a reliable resource for all things Dumble.

“Dumble.com is maintained by the successor to Mr. Dumble’s business, who owns all intellectual property rights associated with Dumble amplifiers, including trademarks, schematics and other trade secrets, together with records and databases of all authentic Dumble amplifiers ever in existence sufficient to verify authenticity.

“In addition to continuing to manufacture and sell Dumble amplifiers, new and exciting product lines and services are in the works... all of which are and will continue to honor the legacy of Mr. Dumble (albeit in the mysterious “Dumble” fashion).”

The news had previously been hinted at in a previous video from Norm Harris of Norm’s Rare Guitars, in which Norm states, “My dear friends Drew Berlin and Matt Swanson now own the company, and they’re going to be building a lot of really nice Dumble amps.”

Naturally, this new venture will be met with some skepticism. The original Dumbles were considered so special because they were handmade by Dumble himself. Can these potential reissues actually be considered Dumbles if they weren’t created under the same circumstances?

Sure, they might have the brand name, but Alexander Dumble – the pillar behind the amp brand’s success – isn’t around to lend his now-legendary ear and oversee production.

The access to trade secrets and an archive of amp schematics will no doubt help, and while the website has suggested these will be used to help verify the authenticity of existing Dumbles, it lends itself to another question: could the brand eventually reissue amps based on those that were created for Dumble’s celebrity clientele?

Either way, the new ownership looks intent on preserving Dumble’s legacy as appropriately as possible, all while potentially giving guitarists greater access to one of the most legendary guitar amps ever.

Keep your eyes peeled on Dumble.com – which is still in its early stages – to keep up to date with upcoming announcements.