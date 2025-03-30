“We had 15 minutes left, and it was time to go… I just started playing that riff. Then Lenny goes, ‘Whoa, what’s that?’”: Lenny Kravitz guitarist Craig Ross reveals the serendipitous roots of a Kravitz classic

News
By ( Total Guitar, Guitarist ) published

Turns out you can write a career-defining hit – and solo – at the very end of a recording session!

(L-R) Lenny Kravitz and Craig Ross perform on stage during the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York on September 11, 2024
(Image credit: Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV)

Craig Ross grew up on a diet of Chuck Berry, The Beatles, Hendrix, Zeppelin, The Who, and Freddie King – before cutting his teeth playing the Los Angeles nightclub circuit and opening for Guns N' Roses and Jane's Addiction with his band Broken Homes.

However, it was a chance meeting with Lenny Kravitz at a pool hall in Hollywood – with a little help from Kathy Valentine – that would completely change the course of his career and life forever.

Serendipity seems to follow Kravitz and Ross – as serendipitous is the only way to describe the making of their smash 1993 hit Are You Gonna Go My Way.

“Lenny was producing a record for this girl named Vanessa Paradis, who is a French singer, and we were in the middle of doing a record for Lenny and a record for her,” Ross tells Chris Schiflett on the Shred with Shifty podcast.

"It happened really fast!" Craig Ross | Shred With Shifty - YouTube
Watch On

“That particular day we were trying to put together this song for her. Lenny was buying session time, so we were almost at the end of the day. We had to get out of there in like an hour, and we were trying to record this song.”

He continues, “I had an amp, and I think I had a Strat originally, and I just started playing that riff. Then he goes, ‘Whoa, what's that?’ And I said, ‘I don't know. I just started feeling that.’ And he felt it too. So he was like, ‘Oh, cool. Well, why don't you put on a Les Paul [Kravitz's ’53 Goldtop conversion] and try it that way?’ And then pretty much half an hour later, we had it cut.”

Ross recalls how he and Kravitz were jamming on the idea, on guitar and drums respectively – alongside Kravitz's bass player at the time, Tony Breit, who was also playing along.

Once they recorded the whole track, all the way to the end, they only had a few minutes left of the session. It was then that Ross made the quick decision to add another part to it – what turned out to be the track's iconic, Cream-era Clapton-inspired solo.

Lenny Kravitz - Are You Gonna Go My Way (Official Music Video) - YouTube Lenny Kravitz - Are You Gonna Go My Way (Official Music Video) - YouTube
Watch On

“We had 15 minutes left, and it was time to go,” he recounts. “But the amp [a little Gibson Skylark] was set up and the mic was set up, and I said, ‘Look, can I go and just put another part on top real quick?’ And all I meant to do was the octave.

“But I just said to myself, ‘I'll just play a solo, and they can always erase it.’ Then, [I] finished the take, and went in the control room, and they were like, ‘That was a cool guitar solo.’ So that whole thing was just the one take, from beginning till the end.”

Last year, Kravitz released his twelfth studio album, the genre-blending Blue Electric Light, on which he also employed his “number one studio Les Paul” – the ’53 Gibson Goldtop conversion.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists
Eric Clapton performs onstage in London in 1989

“The concept of the guitar duel at the end was just appalling”: Crossroads is an essential piece of '80s guitar lore, but not every guitar legend was a fan of the film
Billy Rankin

“Zal is really nobody’s guitar hero. Fans say he’s the most underrated player ever; many guitarists rate him amongst the best... but I’ve never heard anyone call him their ‘guitar hero’”: Billy Rankin on lessons learned from the legendary Zal Cleminson
Eric Clapton performs onstage in London in 1989

“The concept of the guitar duel at the end was just appalling”: Crossroads is an essential piece of '80s guitar lore, but not every guitar legend was a fan of the film
See more latest
Most Popular
Mick Rogers (left) and Gene Simmons perform onstage
“I had to use the same microphone that Gene Simmons used with all the blood coming out of his mouth. Can you imagine that!”: Mick Rogers recalls Kiss supporting Manfred Mann's Earth Band in their early days
Mythos Argo Boost Deluxe
“All of a sudden, my occasional-use pedal has gone to something that can live on the ’board”: That Pedal Show’s Mick Taylor sparks inspired change that sees the Argo Boost Deluxe serve octave fuzz and boost tones in one unit
Thomann-exclusive American and Mexican Stratocasters
“Satin Stratocaster dreams”: Fender and Thomann have produced two new exclusive Stratocaster lines – and their prices rival existing US and Mexico-made models
Gibson Les Paul Special with Mini Humbuckers
“A new take on the classic”: Gibson gives its Les Paul Special an ultra-rare pickup overhaul with new Mini Humbucker models
Stratocaster leaning against a Boss Katana amp
Guitar World deals of the week: save $750 on a Fender, more $99 UAFX pedals, plus all the week's biggest savings on guitar gear
Laney DB-East Bass Head
“It’s a game-changer for me”: Laney and Nathan East team up for a versatile signature bass head that ends a 40-year wait for the session legend
Manson Verona MB
“It had to capture that vintage clarity – the clean, expressive tone that lives in Ry Cooder’s slide work”: Manson unveils a Matt Bellamy Verona signature after an exhaustive pickup design process
Alex Lifeson performs onstage at the Medlock-Krieger All-Star Concert benefiting The Pat Tillman Foundation, October 24, 2022
“It’s a whole new generation in sound. There’s nothing lacking”: Alex Lifeson reveals the gear that has finally converted him to digital modeling
Dominic Miller and Sting
“The Strat is the most versatile electric guitar that there is; but the Les Paul is a perfect instrument”: Sting guitarist Dominic Miller weighs in on the Strat vs. Les Paul debate – says the Strat loses despite being a more versatile instrument
Bachman-Tuner Overdrive 2025
"The BTO sound is BACK!!" Bachman-Turner Overdrive release first new material in over 25 years – and it features a Neil Young guitar solo