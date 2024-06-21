“You can play a million notes and have no sense of feel, rhythm or intensity. B.B. King could take one string, one note, one finger and knock over a mountain”: Lenny Kravitz on the pitfalls facing modern players, and why simple is the hardest thing to do

By
( )
published

On his 12th record, Blue Electric Light, Lenny Kravitz builds on a career of guitar-into-amp heroics. He looks back on his jams with Prince, why Dumble amps remain his go-to, and what makes his number one Les Paul such a magical guitar

Lenny Kravitz
(Image credit: Alex Alvarez)

With his well-loved ’53 Les Paul Goldtop slung over his shoulder and a pair of designer shades resting in place, Lenny Kravitz is the epitome of cool. Of course, having a cache of iconic songs at his disposal doesn’t hurt, either. 

You’ve heard them before – cuts like Are You Gonna Go My WayFly Away, It Ain’t Over ’Til It’s Over and Again have seen Kravitz become an icon of guitar and a key member of the cultural zeitgeist. But what truly sets him apart, as he prepares to unleash his 12th studio record, Blue Electric Light, is his open‑mindedness. “I hope I’m remembered as someone who served the music. And also, for not having boundaries,” he tells Guitarist.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.