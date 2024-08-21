“The Go-Go’s asked if I could play bass. ‘Sure,’ I said. I had never been the bass player in a band, but I figured how hard could it be?” Kathy Valentine switched away from guitar for The Go-Go’s – until her solo skills were called upon again

By
published

The Hall of Famer on not being allowed to contribute as much as she wanted, why the band may not return, and working with Ace Frehley and Gilby Clark

Kathy Valentine
(Image credit: Getty Images)

In 1980 Kathy Valentine was a 21-year-old punk guitarist from Austin, Texas, who’d never have guessed she’d wind up joining LA power-poppers the Go-Go’s. But when she got together with Belinda Carlisle, Jane Wiedlin, Charlotte Caffey and Gina Schock, Valentine changed her game and switched to bass.

Their first two albums, Beauty and the Beat (1981) and Vacation (1982), were massive hits with the assistance of singles We Got the Beat, Our Lips Are Sealed and Vacation. Even before then, though, Valentine knew the band was onto something.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.