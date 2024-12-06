“When she asked me if I would come be her lead guitar player, I just was like, ‘Um, how can I say no to Shania?’” Lindsay Ell on the “pinch me moment” she became Shania Twain's lead guitarist

Ell never saw herself doing a sideman gig – however, when she got the call from the Canadian legend, she couldn't resist the offer

Shania Twain performs with Lindsay Ell (right) at the grand opening of her COME ON OVER Residency at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on May 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Canadian country-pop singer-songwriter and guitarist Lindsay Ell cut her teeth co-writing her first album with Randy Bachman and touring with Buddy Guy in her late teens.

She went on to establish herself as a bona fide solo artist, as encapsulated in her latest EP, the introspective Love Myself, while also taking on the role of host for the revived Canada's Got Talent. Another impressive addition to Ell’s résumé? Becoming fellow Canadian Shania Twain's go-to lead guitarist.

