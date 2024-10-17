Two of today’s brightest guitar talents, Marcus King and Grace Bowers, team up for a surprise solo-fueled rendition of a Kris Kristofferson classic on stage in New York

News
By
( , )
published

Bowers and King joined forces to pay tribute to the late country icon with a cover of Me & Bobby McGee

Left-Grace Bowers performs on stage during Grace Bowers &amp; Friends at Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on June 10, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee; Right-Marcus King performs at the Brooklyn Paramount on October 13, 2024 in New York City
(Image credit: Left-Jason Davis/Getty Images; Right-Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Two of today's fast-rising blues-rock stars – Marcus King and Grace Bowers – recently joined forces at King's show at the Brooklyn Paramount in New York on October 13 for a blistering rendition of Kris Kristofferson classic Me & Bobby McGee, alongside Brittany Spencer on vocals.

“If you know this one, feel free to sing along,” King told the audience as the guitarists launched into the track, paying tribute to the country music legend, who died last month.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.