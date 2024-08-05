“Gary wasn't feeling too good, but he was at rehearsal, and I played his solo. I saw a twinkle in his eye when I played that”: Marcus King recalls playing with Gary Rossington at the late Lynyrd Skynyrd legend’s final show
For the occasion, Rossington was joined at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium by an all-star array of guest stars, which included the likes of John Osborne, Jelly Roll, Donnie Van Zant and Brent Smith.
Electric guitar hero Marcus King had also been invited to attend the star-studded show, and joined in to perform Saturday Night Special – a track that had hugely influenced King as a guitar player.
In a new interview with Guitar World, King reflects on the experience of playing at Gary Rossington’s last-ever live show – and what it was like playing a track that had been so profoundly important to him in front of the man who originally performed it.
“They'd [Lynyrd Skynyrd] done a PBS thing and had a bunch of friends sit in," King recalls. “They asked me what song I wanted to do, and I said, ‘We gotta do Saturday Night Special!'
“Gary [Rossington] wasn't feeling too good at the time, but he was at rehearsal, and I played Gary's solo because that's the solo I grew up with and learned. I saw a twinkle in his eye when I played that.”
“When we played it for the show, he came over and played it with me, and 12-year-old me was just floating on a cloud,” King continues. “He and I connected in this real spiritual way, and through divine intervention – it was like our souls were tangled in the astral realm. He left that night; that was his last gig, he passed away shortly thereafter.”
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Lynyrd Skynyrd & Marcus King | Saturday Night Special | Live at Ryman Auditorium 2022 - YouTube
“When I was a kid, my father still had a straight job working 9 to 5, so he'd leave me with a record. Not necessarily as homework, but as something we'd kinda go over later,” he says.
“One of those songs was Saturday Night Special, and you know, when it finally drops, the verse is just so heavy, and it's got this gut-bustin', almost like a Mountain riff played with three guitar players.
“They had tremendous restraint in giving the song what it needed. When it finally drops into the groove, it's so welcomed.”
Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.