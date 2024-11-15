“You don’t want the soul to be detached from things because you’ll just have gratuitous shredding”: Marcus King on the current state of the guitar scene – and why there's hope for the future

King also talks about how he adapted the guitar to do the talking for him when he was too shy, and explains why he's committed to bringing the guitar to “the state of music now”

Marcus King performs at the Brooklyn Paramount on October 13, 2024 in New York City
Marcus King has fashioned himself as a quasi-old-school style player, favoring the ebb and flow of emotion and storytelling-driven playing – a stark contrast to the social media guitar landscape that prizes speed, agility, and the flashiest of flashy solos.

“Other people might have a larger vocabulary, and they’re going to speak more eloquently,” he says simply, when Guitarist asks him about the current guitar scene.

