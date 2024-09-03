“A player who took the instrument to places no-one else had ever gone before”: Epiphone’s Jimi Hendrix ‘Love Drops’ Flying V recreates the guitar great’s most psychedelic model

Epiphone has honored Jimi Hendrix by unveiling a recreation of his legendary ‘Love Drops’ Flying V.

Aside from his vast array of Fender Stratocasters, the late trailblazing guitar legend was also partial to playing a handful of Gibson Flying Vs at the height of his powers.

One of the most notable examples in his collection was his Love Drops Flying V – a hand-painted, psychedelic-styled electric guitar that became the blues guitar icon’s go-to instrument in the late 1960s.

Specifically, Hendrix extensively played a V between ’67 and ’69, and, according to the Met Museum, is rumored to have played his Love Drops model during his 1967 BBC Radio 1 sessions and on occasions during the recording of Electric Ladyland in 1968.

Originally a sunburst model, the V was later re-finished in Ebony, and, when Hendrix got his hands on it, treated to a custom hand-painted artwork that gave the guitar its ‘Love Drops’ name. Thanks to its graphics, it’s one of Hendrix’s most eye-catching guitars – and perhaps his most psychedelic.

As the tale goes, Hendrix later gifted the Love Drops V to Mick Cox, who removed the artwork and restored the Ebony finish. Having changed hands over the years, the V is now reportedly sporting a restoration paint job.

To celebrate the instrument, Epiphone has partnered with the Hendrix family and Gibson Custom to produce its own replica of the 1960s Flying V in all its psychedelic glory.

The spec sheet includes a mahogany body and one-piece mahogany neck, which features a Rounded C profile and a 12”-radius 22-fret laurel fingerboard. A Graph Tech nut, mother of pearl dot inlays, and a long neck heel joint can also be found.

A pair of Gibson Custombuckers – wired to a three-way selector toggle, pickup-specific volume controls and a master tone parameter – are in charge of tones. As for hardware, a Maestro Short Vibrola is joined by a LockTone Tune-O-Matic bridge and Epiphone Deluxe tuners.

In other words, it's got most of the features you’d expect from an ‘Inspired by Gibson Custom’ Epiphone, but they’ve been joined by some faithful cosmetics that look to resurrect the Hendrix V vibe.

In a year in which we’re witnessing the 70th anniversary of the Stratocaster – and Hendrix’s association with the Fender model is receiving particularly heightened attention – Epiphone seems to be serving a timely reminder that he was also a Gibson player.

“Jimi Hendrix is widely regarded as the most innovative guitarist of the rock era, a player who took the instrument to places no one else had ever gone before,” Epi writes.

“Epiphone, in partnership with Gibson Custom and the Hendrix family, is proud to introduce the Jimi Hendrix “Love Drops” Flying V, an Inspired by Gibson Custom recreation of a guitar that Jimi played extensively from 1967-1969.

The Love Drops Flying V is available in right-hand and left-hand configurations for $1,499.

Head over to Epiphone to find out more.

Back in 2020, Gibson introduced a standard Hendrix 1969 Flying V and 1967 SG Custom, but Jimi’s late history with the guitar firm is a curious one. In 2009, Gibson began developing an electric guitar model based on what the company believed Jimi would have played if he’d been alive.