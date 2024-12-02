I built the Lego Fender Stratocaster and the detail blew me away – it just dropped to its lowest EVER price, and I need to tell every guitarist in my life immediately

When the Lego Fender Stratocaster first launched, every guitar player in my life asked where they could get one. Then they saw the price and swiftly changed their minds.

I was fortunate enough to have a sister in a Lego-adjacent industry, who could secure a discount on the hefty $120 asking price – but even then, it was a lot.

So rejoice, for the Lego Stratocaster just dropped to its lowest EVER price at Amazon, with a 30% discount that makes it the perfect gift for the guitarist in your life… and a must-buy for every Fender fan on the planet.

Lego Fender Stratocaster: was $119.99 $83.99

Admit it: you want this. All the guitarists in your life want this. And now the 1,074-piece Lego Fender Stratocaster set has hit its lowest EVER price, with an almighty 30% saving at Amazon. The detail on this build is incredible, there’s a choice of red and black finishes, and the included Princeton Reverb amp build is a thing of wonder. File under ‘must buy’.

Whatever your feelings about Lego, if you’re a guitarist, I promise you will absolutely love this build.

Developed with Fender, the Lego Stratocaster offers an astonishing level of detail: all hardware is present and correct, you get a choice of black and red finishes, and heck, if you turn the tuning pegs, you can even adjust the string tension.

Check out my red Stratocaster below, which Lego itself described as – and I quote – a “nice build”. Life achievement unlocked.

But I should also shout out the Princeton Reverb Amp that comes with the Strat, which almost impressed me more than the guitar. You actually build the internals of this thing, including the circuit board, tubes and even a reverb tank. It’s worth the price of entry alone, especially with this latest, biggest-ever discount.

On previous Black Fridays/Cyber Mondays, the Lego Fender Stratocaster has dropped to $95.99, but that pales in comparison to the new 30% reduction.

With these kinds of savings, I don’t expect these to last long – especially once I tell all my guitar buddies who missed out the first time round…

