I built the Lego Fender Stratocaster and the detail blew me away – it just dropped to its lowest EVER price, and I need to tell every guitarist in my life immediately

Amazon has brought the sought-after Lego Fender kit down to its cheapest price ever for Cyber Monday

Lego Fender Stratocaster closeup shots
(Image credit: Michael Astley-Brown/Future)

When the Lego Fender Stratocaster first launched, every guitar player in my life asked where they could get one. Then they saw the price and swiftly changed their minds.

I was fortunate enough to have a sister in a Lego-adjacent industry, who could secure a discount on the hefty $120 asking price – but even then, it was a lot.

Lego Fender Stratocaster: was $119.99 $83.99
Admit it: you want this. All the guitarists in your life want this. And now the 1,074-piece Lego Fender Stratocaster set has hit its lowest EVER price, with an almighty 30% saving at Amazon. The detail on this build is incredible, there’s a choice of red and black finishes, and the included Princeton Reverb amp build is a thing of wonder. File under ‘must buy’.

