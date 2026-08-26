16-year-old guitarist wins over America's Got Talent with Soundgarden's Black Hole Sun: “I think you could really win this competition – you can sing and you can play that guitar, insanely”

America’s Got Talent breakout star, guitarist and vocalist Nene Royal, stunned the judges at her audition round with her take on The Cranberries’ Zombie.

After yet another buzzy performance in the Judges Callbacks round, where she covered Muse’s Hysteria and sailed through to the quarterfinals, Royal delivered a searing rendition of Soundgarden’s 1994 hit Black Hole Sun – complete with a standout guitar solo.

Much like her previous performances, the 16-year-old from Phuket, Thailand, wielded her trusty Ibanez Musician Series MC300 for the occasion. Judging by the audience’s reaction, her take on Soundgarden proved that she’s one to watch in the competition and beyond.

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“I know I'm not supposed to say this. NBC, give her the million right now,” judge Howie Mandel commented right after her performance.

Nene Royal ROCKS OUT To "Black Hole Sun" by Soundgarden | Quarterfinals | AGT 2026 - YouTube Watch On

“Nene, I think you could really win this competition,” added Sofía Vergara. “Because you can sing and you can play that guitar. I mean, insanely. The way you look. No wonder everybody in the street asks me about you. I think you can win.”

Judge Mel B also gave her two cents, “You are just like the most quietest, humblest, sweet young lady. And then you've come out on this stage and it's a different vibe.

“I have to say that I love really good vocals. I'm a ’90s girl. I'm into pop music. That kind of music is not my vibe. But your vocals are on point, your guitar is on point, your look, your energy, your vibe.”

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The former Spice Girl proceeded to activate the Golden Buzzer, fast-tracking Royal into the final round of the competition.

Before the competition, the guitarist had already built a following on social, with her covers of Nirvana’s Smells Like Teen Spirit, and System of a Down’s Sugar and Chop Suey going viral.

While live dates haven’t been announced yet, her official website states that she is currently “focused on preparing new music and upcoming performances” – including the AGT final – and that “official public appearances and concert dates” will be announced soon.