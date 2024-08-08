“It’s a beautiful amp and it really reflects my eccentric personality”: Orianthi teams up with Orange for the Oriverb – “one of the lightest 2x12 speaker cabinets out there”

Inspired by the Orange Rockerverb MKIII 50 Neo, the Oriverb promises to deliver Orianthi's blues-rock tone in lightweight form

Orianthi playing guitar next to her signature Orange amp
(Image credit: Orange)

Orianthi has joined forces with British amp brand Orange to release her signature combo, dubbed the Oriverb. Based on the Rockerverb MKIII 50 Neo, the Oriverb is newly voiced and promises to capture the guitarist's “dream tone”.

Compared to the Rockerverb that inspired it, the Oriverb has a cleaner midrange warmth that pays tribute to the guitarist's blues-rock tones, made possible by a pair of British-made Celestion Neo Creamback speakers and EL34 valves.

Image 1 of 3
Orianthi's Oriverb amp from different angles
(Image credit: Orange)

