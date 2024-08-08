“It’s a beautiful amp and it really reflects my eccentric personality”: Orianthi teams up with Orange for the Oriverb – “one of the lightest 2x12 speaker cabinets out there”

Orianthi has joined forces with British amp brand Orange to release her signature combo, dubbed the Oriverb. Based on the Rockerverb MKIII 50 Neo, the Oriverb is newly voiced and promises to capture the guitarist's “dream tone”.

Compared to the Rockerverb that inspired it, the Oriverb has a cleaner midrange warmth that pays tribute to the guitarist's blues-rock tones, made possible by a pair of British-made Celestion Neo Creamback speakers and EL34 valves.

To further optimize the tones, the signature amp comes equipped with independent clean and dirty channels, each with its own EQ settings, a footswitchable spring reverb, a built-in attenuator, and a valve-driven effects loop.

Construction-wise, the cabinet is crafted using 15mm Baltic birch plywood, which Orange claims makes it “one of the lightest 2x12 speaker cabinets out there.” It's rare that you'd describe a 2x12 combo as light, so we're just confirming the actual weight on that.

Aesthetic details include an Orianthi-picked pattern-embossed white Tolex finish with a black grille cover, and an enamel control plate with “eye-catching” gold accents and “hieroglyphic-style” icons.

“We created this to be something very special, unique, something that when people plug into it, whatever guitar they are gonna use through this, it is going to amplify their personality,” says Orianthi.

“Being able to bring something to life that I feel a lot of people are really going to enjoy has been a real honor. Seeing this whole amp come to life has been a dream come true. It’s a beautiful amp and it really reflects my eccentric personality!”

In a 2021 Guitar World interview, Orianthi revealed that plans were already in place for a signature amp: “When I got an Orange Rockerverb MKIII, I felt it had some serious guts but so much clarity.

“I prefer using amp distortion and I was just blown away by the tone of that amp. They did a custom Rockerverb for me in gold snakeskin, which looks really cool. We’re actually in talks about doing a signature thing.”

Priced at $2,700, the Oriverb is now available at all Orange partner retailers. For more information about this signature amp, visit Orange.