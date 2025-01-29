“It’s getting a little bit more difficult. I just don’t have the pressure that I had, but I work around it”: Peter Frampton explains how he’s adapting his technique in order to keep playing guitar

Peter Frampton has opened up on how his approach to playing the guitar is continuously evolving and adapting as he battles inclusion body myositis (IBM).

The rock legend was diagnosed with the degenerative disease in 2015, and in 2019 Frampton announced he would be hitting the road for a farewell tour.

The tour was delayed until 2022 because of Covid, but was eventually followed by another tour – Never EVER Say Never – last year, and now, just a few weeks ago, Frampton confirmed he’d be performing live once again this spring for a series of North American dates.

The decision to continue touring stems from Frampton’s documented desire to savior and prolong his remaining playing days, but in order to do so, the guitar great has had to alter the way he approaches the instrument.

Speaking exclusively to Guitar World following the Martin press preview event at NAMM 2025, Frampton discussed how his playing has had to evolve in order to overcome the challenges that are posed by his IBM.

Peter Frampton Speaks at NAMM 2025! New music, changing technique, and his favorite new players - YouTube Watch On

“It’s hard to say, really. My style is always going to be the same,” he explains when asked how his technique has changed. “Maybe a few less notes, and more soul. I think about what I’m playing a little bit more before I do it.

“I try not to think at all when I’m actually soloing or playing things I’m making up in a spur of the moment, but it’s getting a little bit more difficult.

“I just don’t have the pressure that I had,” Frampton continues. “Bends are getting a little bit more difficult and stuff like that. But, you know what, I just work around it.

“If I can’t use my first finger, I’ll use my second finger, and third, and whatever. My little fingers are probably the weakest because it starts there apparently, but I’m still enjoying playing.”

(Image credit: Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)

Frampton’s continued love for the instrument is apparent. Not only is he working on his 19th solo album – his first since 2021’s Frampton Forgets The Words – he’s also remaining active on the session circuit, recently racking up credits with some notable artists.

“I’m still doing sessions. I just did a track with Buddy Guy,” Frampton reveals. “His part was already recorded and they sent it to me and I just did it at home. It was phenomenal, but it had to be really good, because I’m playing with guess who? Buddy Guy!

“I also did a version of Baby, I Love Your Way with Deborah Silver. They did a 1945 version of [that]. It’s phenomenal, and I did a solo on that.”

Prior to speaking to Guitar World, Frampton was the guest of honor during Martin’s NAMM 2025 preview presentation, during which the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer reassured fans he's not planning on putting the guitar down anytime soon.

“I will keep doing music for the rest of my life,” he said as the audience applauded. “What I have is not life-threatening, thank God, but it's life-changing, and I'm going with the flow.”

Frampton will hit the road for the Let’s Do It Again! Tour this April. Head over to his official website for a full list of dates.