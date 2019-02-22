'Peter Frampton Finale - The Farewell Tour' to Kick Off in June

Peter Frampton has announced a farewell tour, scheduled to kick off June 18 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The outing, dubbed "Peter Frampton Finale—The Farewell Tour," will feature special guest Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening, as well as Julian Frampton on the West Coast stops, with additional surprise guests to appear on select dates.

Tickets go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, March 1 at 10 A.M. local time at LiveNation.com. VIP packages will also be available at Frampton.com.

In 2018, Epiphone debuted new Limited Edition Peter Frampton Les Paul Custom Pro and Limited Edition Peter Frampton "1964" Texan acoustic/electric guitars. Incredibly accurate recreations of two of the most legendary guitars in rock ‘n’ roll, the two new instruments were designed by Epiphone’s luthiers in Nashville and overseen by Peter Frampton.

“I’m honored,” Frampton said in a press release. “I played the prototype Limited Edition Texan on a British TV show and it sounded incredible. And we’ve been working together for quite some time on getting this Limited Edition Les Paul Custom Pro as close as possible to my original “Phenix” Les Paul, which is on the front cover of Frampton Comes Alive. It’s just a really well-made true representation and I’m thrilled.”

Check out the full "Peter Frampton Finale—The Farewell Tour" itinerary below.

"Peter Frampton Finale—The Farewell Tour" itinerary:

June 18—Tulsa, OK—Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa+

June 20—Little Rock, AR—Robinson Performance Hall

June 22—Montgomery, AL—Wind Creek Casino & Hotel+

June 23—Chattanooga, TN—Tivoli Theatre+

June 26—Memphis, TN—Orpheum Theatre+

June 27—Nashville, TN—Ascend Amphitheater*

June 29—Salamanca, NY—Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino*^

June 30—Bethel, NY—Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*

July 2—Pittsburgh, PA—Benedum Center for the Performing Arts

July 3—Syracuse, NY—St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview*

July 5—Montreal, QC—Montreal Jazz Fest- Place des Arts: Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier+

July 7—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion*

July 9—Boston, MA—Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*

July 10—Philadelphia, PA—The Met Philadelphia*

July 12—Cincinnati, OH—Riverbend Music Center*

July 13—Stayner, ON—Roxodus Music Festival+

July 23—Traverse City, MI—Interlochen Center for the Arts-Kresge Auditorium+

July 25—Detroit, MI—DTE Energy Music Theatre*

July 26—Morgantown, WV—MountainFest Motorcycle Rally*+

July 28—Chicago, IL—Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island*

July 29—Cedar Rapids, IA—McGrath Amphitheatre

July 31—Morrison, CO—Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 2—Minneapolis, MN—Grand Casino Hinckley Amphitheater*+

August 4—St. Louis, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

August 5—Kansas City, MO—Starlight Theatre*

August 8—Cleveland, OH—Blossom Music Center*

August 11—Atlanta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre at Encore Park*

August 16-21—Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea Mediterranean+

August 30—Charlotte, NC—PNC Music Pavilion*

September 1—Albany, NY—Saratoga Performing Arts Center*

September 2—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Arena*

September 4—Jacksonville, FL—Daily’s Place*

September 6—West Palm Beach, FL—Coral Sky Amphitheatre at the S. Florida Fairgrounds*

September 7—Tampa, FL—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre at the FL State Fairgrounds*

September 10—Simpsonville, SC—CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park*

September 11—Washington, DC—The Anthem*

September 13—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden*#

September 14—Raleigh, NC—Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*

September 21—Houston, TX—Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman*

September 22—Dallas, TX—The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

September 24—Albuquerque, NM—Sandia Resort & Casino*+

September 26—Phoenix, AZ—Comerica Theatre*

September 28—Las Vegas, NV—Red Rock Resort Spa & Casino+

September 29—Temecula, CA—Pechanga Casino-Pechanga Summit*†

October 2—San Diego, CA—Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU*†

October 3—Paso Robles, CA—Vina Robles Amphitheatre*†+

October 5—Los Angeles, CA—The Forum*†

October 6—Tuolumne, CA—Black Oak Casino Resort-Westside Pavilion*†+

October 9—Seattle, WA—Paramount Theatre*†

October 10—Portland, OR—Ilani Resort & Casino-Cowlitz Ballroom*†+

October 12—San Francisco, CA—Concord Pavilion*†

*with Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Evening

†with Julian Frampton

+not a Live Nation date

^general on sale beginning March 22 at 12pm local time

#general on sale beginning March 8 at 10am local time