“Every note I play now is so much more important, because I know one of the notes will be the last I play”: Peter Frampton is prolonging his performing career to savor his remaining playing days

By Phil Weller
published

The guitarist is battling a degenerative disease but says he intends to continue touring – and is reinventing his playing as a result

Peter Frampton
(Image credit: Future / Kevin Nixon)

Not every artist can resist the pull of the stage, even after a farewell tour – just ask Kiss and Mötley Crüe.   

Peter Frampton can also be put in that bracket, but as a new interview with the electric guitar legend reveals, his reasoning for pursuing more shows is wholly justified, as he looks to make the most of his playing days while he still can. 

