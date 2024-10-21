“When he called and asked me if I’d play that song, of all songs, I was very happy to get to do it”: Peter Frampton and Keith Urban bust out the talk box for dueling solos at the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

News
By
( , , )
published

After being introduced by The Who's Roger Daltrey, Frampton performed Baby (Somethin’s Happenin) and was later joined by Urban for a blistering rendition of the iconic Do You Feel Like We Do

Keith Urban and Peter Frampton perform onstage during the 2024 Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio
(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Last Saturday's 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony in Cleveland was full of memorable moments. However, one definite standout was Peter Frampton's performance alongside Keith Urban. Long considered overlooked by Rock Hall, Frampton finally received his honors at a critical moment for the inventive guitarist, who is currently battling a degenerative disease.

Frampton was introduced by The Who's Roger Daltrey and promptly treated audiences to a stellar rendition of Baby (Somethin’s Happenin), complete with a blistering guitar solo on his Gibson "Phenix" 1954 Les Paul Custom.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.