“My idea, John, if you’re reading this, would be to write an odd-time signature song”: Plini is manifesting a collaboration with John Mayer – and has issued an open call to make it happen

Plini is manifesting a collaboration with John Mayer, and has issued an open call to the guitar hero in a bid to make one of his dream partnerships become a reality.

The Australian virtuoso is one of the biggest names in modern progressive metal instrumental guitar, having helped spearhead the headless guitar renaissance and winning over fans with his expansive songwriting and soloing chops.

Across his career, he’s also collab’d with some pretty big names that span the musical spectrum, trading licks with Tim Henson and Cory Wong, writing a song in a day with Tosin Abasi, shredding with Kiko Loureiro, and more.

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But, in a new interview with Guitar World, Plini named some other players he’d like to link up with in the future. Steve Vai. Joe Satriani. John Petrucci. John Mayer. Wait, what?!

“I'd love to do something with John Mayer,” Plini admits. And he’s clearly put some thought into it. He reckons he could have an in with Mayer via their friends at Neural DSP. They both have signature plugins, after all.

Sunset (feat. Tim Henson, Cory Wong, & Plini) - YouTube Watch On

“I think that would be really fun,” Plini adds, before issuing an open plea to Mayer himself. “My idea, John – if you're reading this – would be to write an odd-time signature John Mayer song, and then he can make me do a backing vocal. We’d do a guitar trade. It's still a sweet sort of bluesy, ballady song, but it’s in fives, or something.”

A bluesy ballad in fives? With Mayer singing? And both guitarists trading licks? Sign us up. We imagine Mayer would be game. After all, he enjoys collaborations that test him.

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In the past, he’s played with a diverse cast of music greats from Buddy Guy and Fall Out Boy to Jay-Z, Alicia Keys, Thundercat and Ed Sheeran. All that’s missing is a prog metal virtuoso. Make it happen, Neural DSP. We are also now manifesting “Plini and John Mayer Write a Song In A Day”.

Plini’s full interview with Guitar World will be published in the coming weeks.

It's not the first time Mayer has received an open call from a peer. Last year, Mike Dawes publicly apologized after he revealed the reason he'd been unable to meet John Mayer at NAMM one year.