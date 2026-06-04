Epiphone launches $229 Hummingbird Tribute to the acoustic beloved by Bob Dylan, Jimmy Page and Keith Richards

Epiphone is continuing its hot streak of producing affordable beauties in 2026 with the $229 Hummingbird Tribute.

In Gibson’s own humble words, the Hummingbird acoustic guitar is “one of the most celebrated models in music history.” A guitar that has been played by everyone from Jimmy Page and Mark Knopfler, to Keith Richards and Chris Cornell, Gibson’s ultra-successful square shoulder dreadnought is getting a low-budget, but highly stylized revamp here.

It has a layered spruce top with layered mahogany back and sides for those warm, classic tones, with antique ivory‑colored binding and tortoiseshell pickguards.

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The 24.75” scale guitar also features a glued-in mahogany neck, with a rounded C profile and 12” radius for its laurel fingerboard. The reverse belly bridge is also laurel to help keep the price down while still looking the business. Beauty has always been a big part of the Hummingbird lore, and this sub-$250 certainly isn't lacking.

The eagle-eyed will also spot that it features a Kalamazoo-style headstock, a lovely nod to the guitar’s illustrious history. It is heartily bestowed with Epiphone Deluxe die-cast tuners and an engraved Tribute truss rod cover.

To complete the look, choose from Heritage Cherry Sunburst, Antique Natural, and Ebony finishes.

Speaking to Guitar World at NAMM 2026, Gibson laid out its grand plans to redefine its Epiphone guitars this year, with stainless-steel frets and wild finishes empowering its Futura Series of electric guitars.

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Here, it’s bringing a lot of acoustic to a tiny price range, making a strong case for it becoming the most desirable sub-$250 acoustic out there.

(Image credit: Epiphone)

As Gibsons says, this is “an acoustic legacy once reserved for the world’s biggest stages, now within reach of every player.”

The Epiphone Hummingbird Tribute is available now for $229/£229/€249.

Visit Epiphone for more.